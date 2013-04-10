(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banca
Mediocredito del
Friuli Venezia Giulia S.p.A. (MFVG) a Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BBB+', Short-term IDR of 'F2', Viability Rating (VR) of 'b' and
Support Rating
of '2'. The Outlook is Negative.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
MFVG's IDRs and Support Rating are based on support from its
majority
shareholder, the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia
(FVG,
'A'/Negative/'F1'). Fitch believes that MFVG's role in
supporting the local
economy means that it is strategic to FVG and therefore that the
region would
provide timely support to the bank if needed. The Negative
Outlook mirrors that
on the majority shareholder and Italy's sovereign rating.
MFVG's VR primarily reflects the bank's small size, its weak
asset quality, poor
profitability, reliance on wholesale funding and tight
capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and SUPPORT RATING
The bank's IDRs are based on support from its majority
shareholder, FVG. MFVG
performs an important role for the public sector in its home
region, where it
acts as a development bank and manages regional credit funds
aimed at supporting
local businesses. MFVG has a solid track record of relationships
and knowledge
of clients based in Friuli Venezia Giulia. The region considers
MFVG as a
vehicle to pursue its economic policies, which in Fitch's
opinion means that its
propensity to provide support is high.
In the agency's opinion, the region has strong financial
flexibility, which is
also reflected in its rating being two notches above Italy's
sovereign rating.
In 2011-2012, the region injected EUR38m of fresh capital in
MFVG, acquiring the
51.46% majority. Fitch believes future liquidity or capital
support would be
compatible with the region's asset size and solid budgetary
performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
MFVG's IDRs and Support Ratings are sensitive to changes in
Fitch's assumptions
regarding the ability or propensity of its main shareholder to
provide support.
A downgrade of FVG would likely result in a downgrade of MFVG's
IDRs. MFVG's
ratings would also come under pressure if Fitch changed its
assumptions about
the region's ability to provide support, which could result from
growth at the
bank that could make support more difficult for the region. A
lower strategic
importance for the region, including a change in the ownership
structure, which
Fitch currently does not expect would also be negative for the
IDRs. As MFVG
operates as a bank in Italy, its IDR is effectively capped at
the sovereign
rating. Its IDRs are therefore sensitive to a downgrade of
Italy's rating to
below MFVG's rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
MFVG's VR reflects the bank's small size and its operations as a
provider of
medium- and long-term lending to the corporate sector, which is
suffering in a
weak macro-economic environment. The bank's asset quality has
deteriorated
significantly and gross impaired loans were high at 21.9% of
gross loans
according to the bank's end-2012 preliminary results. Loan
impairment allowance
coverage of impaired loans was low at 26.9% at end-June 2012,
and Fitch expects
coverage to increase, which would put further pressure on
profitability.
Operating profitability has been weak as earnings have suffered
from higher
funding costs. Cheap central bank funding supported earnings in
2012, but high
impairment charges put pressure on operating profitability.
Fitch expects
profitability, which mostly relies on interest on loans, to
remain under
pressure in 2013 and 2014 in a weak operating environment where
loan impairment
charges will remain high.
MFVG has diversified its funding sources by offering retail
deposits through
online accounts. However, the bank remains dependent on
wholesale funding, which
accounted for about 70% of non-equity funding at end-June 2012.
Wholesale
funding maturities are high in 2013 and 2014, and the bank will
have to increase
its customer funding to ease pressure on liquidity. Fitch
expects that FVG would
provide liquidity support to the bank if needed. This support
could take the
form of deposits or guarantees for MVFG's funding from third
parties.
The bank's capitalisation is tight given its size and weak asset
quality. In
Fitch's opinion, a further capital increase could be required if
asset quality
deteriorates further. The agency expects that FVG would provide
additional
capital if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR is sensitive to a further deterioration of asset
quality and
capitalisation, which would put the rating under pressure if its
already weak
levels deteriorated further. An upgrade of the VR would require
a material
improvement in asset quality and profitability and stronger
liquidity, which
Fitch does not expect in the near future. The VR could also see
upward pressure
if capitalisation improved materially.
The VR is also sensitive to changes in the bank's liquidity.
Fitch expects the
bank to increase customer funding gradually, which over time
should ease
pressure on funding. Inability to do so would place the VR under
further
pressure while a structural improvement in funding and a
reduction in maturity
mismatches, which will be difficult given the long maturities of
the bank's loan
portfolio, could give rise to upward pressure on its VR.
