(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banca
Mediocredito del
Friuli Venezia Giulia S.p.A.'s (MFVG,
'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'/'b'/'2') EUR1bn Euro
medium term note programme a Long-Term senior unsecured debt
rating of 'BBB+'
and a Short-Term senior unsecured debt rating of 'F2'. Fitch has
also assigned
Long-Term ratings of 'BBB+' to five senior unsecured notes
issued under the
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT
The programme's senior unsecured debt ratings are consistent
with MFVG's Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR), which are based on support from its main
shareholder, the
Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia (FVG;
'A'/Negative/'F1'), which holds
51.46% of the bank's capital. Fitch believes that MFVG's role in
supporting the
local economy means that it is strategic to FVG and that
therefore the region
would provide timely support to the bank if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
The programme's senior unsecured debt ratings are primarily
sensitive to changes
in MFVG's IDRs, which are in turn sensitive to changes in
Fitch's assumptions
regarding the ability or propensity of FVG to provide support
(see 'Fitch Rates
Banca Mediocredito del Friuli Venezia Giulia 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative' dated 10
April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com for MFVG's rating
sensitivities).
There is no assurance that notes issued in the future under the
programme will
be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to specific
issues under the
programme will have the same rating as the programme rating. The
agency does not
assign generic programme ratings to subordinated debt, which
will be rated on a
case-by-case basis.
The notes issued under the programme and which are assigned a
Long-Term senior
unsecured debt rating of 'BBB+' are as follows:
- EUR15.3m, issue date July 2009 maturing in 2014; floating
rate, ISIN Code
XS0440235801
- EUR50m, issue date February 2011 maturing in 2014; 4.8% fixed
rate, ISIN Code
XS0589645901
- EUR200m, issue date June 2011 maturing in 2013; floating rate,
ISIN code
XS0637380261
- EUR50m, issue date September 2012 maturing in 2015; 4.6% fixed
rate, ISIN code
XS0826789728
- EUR35m, issue date October 2012 maturing in 2014; 4.0% fixed
rate, ISIN code
XS0845638542
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia SpA
Vicolo S.Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Alessandro Musto
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 201
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August 2012
and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012 are
available on
