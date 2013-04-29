(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banca Mediocredito del Friuli Venezia Giulia S.p.A.'s (MFVG, 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'/'b'/'2') EUR1bn Euro medium term note programme a Long-Term senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB+' and a Short-Term senior unsecured debt rating of 'F2'. Fitch has also assigned Long-Term ratings of 'BBB+' to five senior unsecured notes issued under the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT The programme's senior unsecured debt ratings are consistent with MFVG's Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), which are based on support from its main shareholder, the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia (FVG; 'A'/Negative/'F1'), which holds 51.46% of the bank's capital. Fitch believes that MFVG's role in supporting the local economy means that it is strategic to FVG and that therefore the region would provide timely support to the bank if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT The programme's senior unsecured debt ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in MFVG's IDRs, which are in turn sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding the ability or propensity of FVG to provide support (see 'Fitch Rates Banca Mediocredito del Friuli Venezia Giulia 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative' dated 10 April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com for MFVG's rating sensitivities). There is no assurance that notes issued in the future under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to specific issues under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating. The agency does not assign generic programme ratings to subordinated debt, which will be rated on a case-by-case basis. The notes issued under the programme and which are assigned a Long-Term senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB+' are as follows: - EUR15.3m, issue date July 2009 maturing in 2014; floating rate, ISIN Code XS0440235801 - EUR50m, issue date February 2011 maturing in 2014; 4.8% fixed rate, ISIN Code XS0589645901 - EUR200m, issue date June 2011 maturing in 2013; floating rate, ISIN code XS0637380261 - EUR50m, issue date September 2012 maturing in 2015; 4.6% fixed rate, ISIN code XS0826789728 - EUR35m, issue date October 2012 maturing in 2014; 4.0% fixed rate, ISIN code XS0845638542 Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Fitch Italia SpA Vicolo S.Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Alessandro Musto Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 201 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.