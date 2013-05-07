(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term
foreign currency
rating of 'A+' to Banco del Estado de Chile's (Banco Estado)
senior unsecured
debt due 2017. This issuance is made under the umbrella of the
bank's
medium-term notes program of up to USD2 billion.
The senior unsecured bonds will be issued for an amount of
USD200 million. Banco
Estado has already issued USD1.5 billion bonds under the
medium-term notes
program.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned to Banco Estado's senior unsecured bonds
corresponds to the
bank's foreign currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and ranks equal to
other senior unsecured debt.
Banco Estado's IDR is driven by the extremely high probability
of support from
its owner, the State of Chile. Banco Estado represents an
instrument of the
State of Chile for developing counter-cycle credit policies,
plays a strategic
social role for the government and has a systemic importance.
The bank is
connected to the Chilean Government through the Ministry of
Finance. Based on
these drivers, the bank's IDR is aligned with Chile's Sovereign
Foreign Currency
IDR ('A+'; Outlook Stable).
The senior unsecured debt is embedded in Banco Estado's strategy
to diversify
and extend its funding sources using international markets.
Banco Estado's
Viability Rating (VR) fundamentals remain unchanged by this new
debt.
Banco Estado's VR reflects its strong liquidity given a high
proportion of
liquid assets, and sound structural funding based on a wide,
solid customer
base. The bank has shown good overall financial performance in
spite of the high
level of competition in the banking business. The bank's VR is
limited by
moderate capitalization and lower credit quality in its mortgage
loan portfolio
(although with a strong guarantee and additional provisions
position) compared
to local and international private peers (emerging market
commercial banks with
VR in the 'bbb' category).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook for Banco Estado's long-term IDR is Stable.
Changes in the
bank's IDR and senior unsecured debt are correlated to sovereign
rating actions
for Chile.
Credit Profile:
Banco Estado was incorporated in 1953 and is the only
state-owned bank of the
Chilean financial system. Banco Estado is the third largest bank
measured by
loans (13.8%) and the first by deposits (18.4%) at year-end
2012, due to its
extensive branch and non-traditional network (branches: 345;
ATMs: 2,367;
non-banking correspondents agents: 10,289).
Fitch currently rates Banco Estado as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings 'F1';
--Viability rating 'bbb';
--Support '1';
--Support floor 'A+';
--Senior unsecured foreign currency bonds 'A+'(USD500 million
senior notes due
2017, USD500 million senior notes due 2020 and USD500 million
senior notes due
2022);
--Senior unsecured foreign currency bond program 'A+' (USD2
billion senior notes
program);
--Long-term national scale rating 'AAA(cl)';
--Short-term national scale rating 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds rating 'AAA(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bond program rating 'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds rating 'AA(cl)';
--Subordinated bond program rating 'AA(cl)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Pedro El Khaouli
Senior Director
+58-212-286-3844
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+56-2-499-3307
Committee Chairperson
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2621
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
