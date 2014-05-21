(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following ratings to
Mexico's Banco Inbursa, S.A. (BInbursa).
--Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+',
--Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB+'/'F2',
--National scale ratings of 'AAA(mex)'/'F1+(mex)'.
The Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) were also
assigned at
'3'/'BB+'. See the full list of rating actions at the end of
this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banco Inbursa's VR, IDRs, and National scale ratings are driven
by its robust
loss-absorbing capacity, adequate funding and liquidity profile,
and its
historically low and contained credit losses. These ratings also
factor in
BInbursa's strong and enhancing franchise, especially when
assessed together
with the other financial companies of its parent, Grupo
Financiero Inbursa, and
also given the strong synergies with other non-financial
companies related to
the controlling shareholders. The bank's sound and relatively
stable earnings
are also considered.
The VR, IDRs, and National scale ratings also consider the
relatively higher
than its peers business, risk, and funding concentrations,
although these have
continued to decline gradually. The relatively high and volatile
contribution of
trading revenues is also factored in, although this item is
typically positive
and highly influenced by the mark-to-market of the bank's
hedging positions.
Also, Inbursa is seeking to reduce the volatility of trading
revenues by
shifting the mix of its hedging positions.
The bank's SR and SRF are driven by its moderate systemic
importance and the
growing share of retail deposits, although this is still modest.
If the bank
were to need it, Fitch considers that there is a moderate
probability of
receiving sovereign support, which underpins the bank's SR and
SRF. Fitch's SRFs
indicate a level below which the agency would not lower the
bank's long-term
IDRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The VR and IDRs could be upgraded over the medium term if
business and risk
diversification continues to improve steadily, when the
longer-term assets are
entirely funded with stable customer deposits and/or wholesale
debt that
completely offset tenor mismatches, and if the bank reduces
earnings volatility
driven by market-related revenues.
In turn, downside potential for these ratings and the National
scale ratings
would arise if the bank's capital adequacy metrics or internal
capital
generation deteriorate materially (Fitch core capital ratio
below 15%), or in
the event of a reversal in the improving trends in funding and
liquidity, and/or
business and revenue diversification.
Upside potential for the SR and SRF is limited, and can only
occur over time
with a material gain of the bank's systemic importance. These
ratings could be
downgraded if the bank loses material market share in terms of
retail customer
deposits.
Credit Profile
BInbursa is Mexico's sixth largest bank by loans, with 6.2% of
the system's
lending portfolio as of March 2014. It ranks seventh by
deposits, with 5.9% of
the sector's total. Initially oriented toward corporate banking,
it has grown
recently with a more diversified business mix among corporate,
retail,
infrastructure, and public sector loans. It is financed mostly
through deposits
and local issues of long-term debt.
BInbursa has a strong capital position and an ample loan loss
reserve cushion
that provide a high capacity to absorb losses. It also has sound
profitability,
driven by stable margins, outstanding operating cost efficiency,
and
well-contained credit costs. Its funding and liquidity profile
is adequate and
improving, while risk concentrations continue declining
gradually, although
these remain relatively high.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Banco Inbursa, S.A.:
-- Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable;
-- Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'F2':
-- Viability Rating 'bbb+';
-- Support Rating '3';
-- Support Rating Floor 'BB+';
-- National scale long term rating 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
-- National scale short term rating 'F1+(mex)'.
