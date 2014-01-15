(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
initial 'BB+'
long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Banco
Popular y de
Desarrollo Comunal (BPDC) in Costa Rica. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
also assigned a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb+'. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, SF, and SRF
BPDC's IDR and VR reflect its sound capital cushion, high
profitability ratios,
stable deposit base and adequate asset quality. The bank's
ratings also reflect
the moderate tenure mismatches in its asset and liability
structure.
The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Floor (SF) of
'BB' indicates
that in Fitch's view there is a moderate probability of support
from the Costa
Rican Government despite having no explicit guarantee, given the
nature of the
bank and its systemic importance. The bank's systemic importance
comes from its
relevant market share in terms of assets (12.7%) and deposits
(11.9%) along with
its duties of public interest.
The main strength of the bank is its robust capital,
outperforming most of its
similarly rated peers both domestic and international. BPDC's
capital is fuelled
by the mandatory employer contributions, equivalent to 0.25% of
the total
payroll of the country. As of September 2013, BPDC's Fitch
Capital Ratio was
27.1%, close to the 4 year average, above the rating category
median of 16.8%.
In Fitch's opinion the bank will continue having robust capital
ratios, with
enough room to support asset growth and unexpected losses.
BPDC's profitability ratios remain high, outperforming the local
industry
average. The bank's good financial performance lies in the loan
portfolio's high
returns given the sizable component of consumer lending and a
reasonable credit
cost level in light of its retail orientation.
BPDC's funding is stable and includes recurrent influx of funds
from the State.
The funding stability benefits from the government's monthly
deposit of nearly
41% of the public sector payroll. Additionally, the bank
collects the mandatory
contributions to the complementary pension fund equivalent to
1.25% of the total
payroll of public and private sector employees.
The bank has maintained a reasonable level of impaired loans
despite its
orientation to consumer lending, a segment with natural
deterioration propensity
in Costa Rica. As of September 2013, past due 90 days loans
represented 2.8% of
the total portfolio, close to the last four year average (2.7%).
Additional
elements that also prove the adequate credit quality are the low
write-offs and
restructured loans.
Asset and liability management is challenged by a funding
structure concentrated
in the short term, causing moderate tenure mismatches in the
period tranches
less than a year. Liquidity risk is mitigated by the
above-mentioned funding
stability and the sufficient liquidity cushion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Potential upgrades of the bank's VR -and consequently of the
IDRs- are limited
over the medium term as the bank is currently rated at the same
level of the
sovereign, which has a stable outlook. In the long term,
however, upside
potential could arise from a substantial improvement in funding
and business
diversification, coupled with a higher sovereign rating.
A significant deterioration of the bank's profitability and
asset quality, which
erode the capital and reserves cushion, would place downward
pressure on the
bank's VR and IDRs.
BPDC's current SR and SRF indicate that in the event of
individual risk profile
deterioration, the IDR would not fall below 'BB', given the
agency's opinion
that government support will be forthcoming. Changes on
sovereign
creditworthiness and/or propensity of support would affect the
SR and SRF.
PROFILE
BPDC was established in 1969 as part of the Alliance for
Progress program
sponsored by the John F. Kennedy U.S. government. The focus of
the program was
to provide social, economic and technical support to Latin
America in the 60's.
The bank is owned by the Costa Rican workforce. BPDC is the
third largest bank
in terms of assets in Costa Rica; as of September 2013, its
market share was
12.7% and the largest in terms of net revenue (21.3%).
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short Term IDR 'B';
--Local Currency Long Term IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Short Term IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating: 'bb+';
--Support Rating: '3';
--Support floor: 'BB';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Mario Hernandez
Associate Director
+503 2516-6614
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52 (81) 8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
