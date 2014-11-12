(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
long-term foreign
currency rating of 'BBB' to Banco Safra S.A.'s (Safra) upcoming
issuance of
senior unsecured notes in Swiss Francs (CHF) with maturity of
five years.
The notes will be issued through Safra's Cayman Branch. The
amount of the notes
is CHF 100 million and the coupon is 1.5% p.a. The principal
will be paid at
the maturity of the issuance on Dec. 11, 2019, and interest
payments will be
made annually. Settlement will be made in CHF.
The notes are part of a global medium-term note program of up to
USD5 billion
and its proceeds will be used by Safra for general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned to Safra's new issuance corresponds to the
bank's Issuer
Default Ratings ('BBB'; Outlook Stable) and ranks equal
with other senior
unsecured debt.
Safra's IDRs are determined by its Viability Rating of 'bbb',
which reflects its
solid franchise and consistent performance through economic
cycles. The bank's
conservative risk policies have proven Safra's ability to manage
risks and adapt
its balance sheet and ensure comfortable liquidity levels even
during periods of
economic volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unless structural characteristics are changed, further upgrades
may be limited
in view of the current business model of Safra, which weighs
mostly on a
wholesale funding structure and the maintenance of sufficient,
albeit tight,
capital ratios. An unexpected deterioration of its strong asset
quality, that
negatively impacts its profitability and capitalization metrics
may trigger a
negative rating review.
Safra is 99.99% controlled by Joseph Safra and his family and
was the fifth
largest private bank in Brazil in terms of total assets as of
September 2014.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.