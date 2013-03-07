(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES/SANTIAGO, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned a long-term
foreign currency rating of 'A+(exp)' to Banco Santander Chile's
(BSC) CHF150
million senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2017.
The notes will mature on March 28, 2017 and carry a floating
interest rate equal
to 3-month CHF LIBOR plus 100 basis points.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned to BSC's new debt issuance corresponds to
the bank's
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and ranks equal to other
senior unsecured
debt.
BSC's IDRs and National Scale Ratings remain driven by its 'a+'
Viability rating
(VR) and they do not factor in any support from its parent
(Spain's Banco
Santander), although it remains a strategically important
subsidiary for
Santander. BSC's IDRs, National Ratings and VR reflect its
market-leadership
position and its strong franchise within Chile, whose economy
continues to
perform well. The ratings also reflect the bank's healthy asset
quality, strong
profitability and funding, independent management, and adequate
capital
position. Liquidity has been strengthened and BSC benefits from
a sizeable,
historically stable and well-diversified retail deposit base. In
addition, BSC
has significantly reduced refinancing risk and exposure to more
price-sensitive
deposits by growing core deposits and building a liquidity
cushion while
maintaining access to capital markets without any apparent rise
in funding
costs.
In Fitch's view, BSC is, to a large degree, ring-fenced from the
rest of the
Santander group thanks to strong regulatory oversight conducted
by the Chilean
Banking Regulator. In addition, BSC's Board and management teams
enjoy a high
degree of operating independence and the bank is not subject to
interference
from Santander in its day-to-day decisionmaking procedures.
BSC's standalone
capital is adequate for its rating category, and its liquidity
position is
strong while its exposure to the Santander group is
insignificant and
constrained by stringent local regulatory rules.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BSC's long-term IDR and National long-term rating have a
Negative Outlook
mirroring that on Santander's ratings. A downgrade in
Santander's ratings will
likely lead to a downgrade of BSC's VR and IDR. This reflects
the inherent
linkage of a subsidiary and its parent, as BSC's IDR is
currently three notches
above the rating of its parent, which is the maximum Fitch
considers prudent
according to its rating criteria. In spite of its intrinsic
strength, BSC's VR
could potentially be dragged down by a further deterioration of
Santander,
particularly in its access to or cost of funding, although this
has not been the
case so far.
Downward pressure on BSC's VR could also arise from a sustained
pressure on
profitability stemming from a further rise in loan loss
provisions (LLPs) or
from markedly lower liquidity or capitalization. In Fitch's
view, there is
limited upside potential in the near future for BSC's VR.
Fitch currently rates BSC as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'A+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F1';
--Viability rating 'a+';
--Support rating '1';
--Support rating floor 'A-';
--Long-term national rating 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term national rating 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds 'A+' and national long-term rating
'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds national long-term rating 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+54-11-5235-8137
Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A.
Sarmiento 663 - piso 7 - C1041AAM
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+56-2-499-33-07
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Fitch Takes Actions on Banco Santander's Latin American
Subsidiaries' (June
13, 2012);
--'Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher than Parent Banks
and Parent Bank
Holding Companies' (June 12, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.