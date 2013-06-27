(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of
'A' to Bank of
America Corporation's (BAC) Secured Asset Finance Company LLC's
senior secured
notes program. Fitch had already assigned a rating of 'A' to
Secured Asset
Finance Company B.V's senior secured notes in March 2013.
Repayment of both
entity's notes are unconditionally guaranteed by BAC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The ratings of Secured Asset Finance Company LLC and Secured
Asset Finance B.V.
are unconditionally guaranteed by BAC and therefore the debt
level rating of 'A'
would change in conjunction with any changes to BAC's Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs). BAC's IDRs were affirmed on May 16, 2013 with a Stable
Outlook as part
of Fitch's Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic
review. BAC's IDRs
are underpinned by the prospect of U.S. government support in
the event of need.
BAC's IDRs could be negatively pressured if Fitch's view of
support changes.
Please see 'Fitch Affirms Bank of America's IDR at 'A'; Upgrades
Viability
Rating to 'a-' dated May 16, 2013 for additional details.
The rating on the notes program is based entirely on the ratings
of BAC. Fitch
has given no consideration to any collateral provided, as Fitch
has not
evaluated, nor does it expect to review, the collateral policy
or collateral
assets backing the notes. Because BAC has fully and
unconditionally guaranteed
the due and punctual payment of all obligations of Secured Asset
Finance Company
LLC and Secured Asset Finance Company B.V., it is Fitch's view
that the notes
rank pari passu with senior, unsecured obligations of BAC.
Fitch acknowledges that the issuance is backed by collateral,
but given that the
collateral for the issuance can be substituted at any time
according to the
terms of the issuance, Fitch does not believe that the rating
benefits from any
uplift from the underlying collateral and equalizes the rating
with BAC's senior
unsecured debt rating due to the guarantee.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs and IDRs:
The rating of this issuance is sensitive to any changes in the
IDR of BAC.
Ratings will move up or down in tandem with BAC's senior
unsecured debt ratings.
Support Ratings and Support Floor Ratings:
Not Applicable
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other
Hybrid
Securities:
Not Applicable
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
Not Applicable
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
Not Applicable
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Secured Asset Finance Company LLC
--Senior debt at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joseph Scott
+1-212-908-0624
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
