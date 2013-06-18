(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has
assigned Bank of
Ayudhya Public Company Limited's (BAY; AA-(tha)/Stable) upcoming
senior
unsecured debentures of up to THB8bn a National Long-Term Rating
of 'AA-(tha)'.
The debentures will be issued in two tranches with maturity of
two and three
years. The bank has an option to issue up to a further THB4bn of
debentures. The
proceeds will be used for the bank's general corporate purposes.
Key Rating Drivers
The senior debentures are rated at the same level as BAY's
National Long-Term
Rating of 'AA-(tha)' as they represent unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the bank.
BAY's ratings are based on its standalone financial strength.
The bank's
performance and asset quality have further strengthened while
its capitalisation
has remained adequate. The ratings also take into account BAY's
greater reliance
on wholesale funding and a higher loans/deposits ratio compared
with domestic
peers and similarly rated international peers. The Stable
Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectation that BAY would maintain its overall credit
profile.
Rating Sensitivities
Any change in BAY's National Ratings will affect the rating of
the senior
unsecured debentures.
An upgrade of BAY's ratings is unlikely in the medium term given
the bank's
narrow lending and deposits franchise and its high concentration
in consumer
loans relative to major domestic peers. An improvement in BAY's
deposits
franchise, as measured by retail deposits funding as a share of
total funding,
an improvement in its loan/deposits ratio to levels closer to
its major domestic
peers' and firmer liquidity buffer, should help strengthen its
position at the
current rating level. This is provided that strong asset quality
and adequate
capitalisation are maintained.
On the other hand, a substantial weakening in the bank's capital
position, or a
significant deterioration in asset quality and an increase in
liquidity risk due
to aggressive asset growth or higher reliance on wholesale
funding, could lead
to negative rating action.
BAY was established in 1945 and is Thailand's fifth-largest
commercial bank.
GEICH, a subsidiary of General Electric Captial Corportion Inc.,
holds a 25.3%
stake, while the Ratanarak Group holds another 25%. The bank's
key subsidiaries
are involved in auto finance, credit cards, consumer finance,
securities and
fund management.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Associate Director
+66 2108 0153
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Chutimas Sivamard, CFA
Director
+66 26108 0152
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institution Criteria",
dated 15 August
2012 and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011; are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.