April 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka-based Bank of Ceylon's (BOC) proposed issue
of senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The notes will have a maturity of five years and coupon payments will be at a
fixed rate on a semi-annual basis. The issue proceeds will be used for BOC's
refinancing and growth requirements and also for lengthening the maturity
profile of its foreign currency liabilities.
Rating Action Rationale
The notes are rated at the same level as BOC's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior
unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Key Rating Drivers
BOC's Long-Term IDR is driven by the Government of Sri Lanka's high propensity
but somewhat limited ability to provide timely support to the bank at times of
distress. In Fitch's view, the state's high propensity stems from BOC's systemic
importance as the largest bank in the country - accounting for nearly 20% of
banking system's deposits and assets - its quasi-sovereign status, its role as a
key lender to the government and full government ownership. The state's limited
ability is reflected in the 'BB-'/Stable sovereign rating.
Rating Sensitivities
Any change in Sri Lanka's sovereign rating or the propensity of state support
to BOC could result in a change in BOC's IDR.