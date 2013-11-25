(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/HONG KONG, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned an expected
Long-Term Rating of 'A(EXP)' to Bank of China Group Investment's
(BOCGI) HKD10
bn medium-term note (MTN) programme established via its wholly
owned special
purpose vehicle, AMIPEACE. Fitch has also assigned an 'A(EXP)'
rating to the
proposed note issue under the programme. Final ratings will be
assigned subject
to the receipt of final documentation conforming to that already
received by
Fitch.
Notes issued under the MTN programme may be in multiple
currencies and will
constitute direct, senior and unconditional obligations of
AMIPEACE. Proceeds
raised through the programme will be used for BOCGI's general
corporate
purposes. The programme is a step towards diversifying BOCGI's
funding, which
currently is dominated by internal borrowing from its parent.
BOCGI is a wholly
owned subsidiary of Bank of China (BOC; A/Stable), and is the
primary direct
investment and investment management arm of BOC.
All sums of interest and principal payable on notes issued under
the MTN
programme are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
BOC's Macau Branch.
The guarantor is deemed as principal debtor and not a merely a
surety, according
to the Deed of Guarantee.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme rating is equivalent to BOC's IDR, which in turn
is driven by
extremely high expectations of state support, if required. The
rating is based
on an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by BOC
through its Macau
Branch. BOC, in turn, will fulfil all obligations should the
branch be unable to
do so.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme rating is backed by the guarantee provided by
BOC's Macau Branch
to ensure repayment of the notes. A change in BOC's IDR would
also result in a
similar change in the programme's ratings. In turn, BOC's IDR
would be affected
by any changes in the ability or willingness of the Chinese
sovereign
(A+/Stable) to support BOC. Any events that render enforcement
of the deed of
guarantee as vulnerable would trigger a review and could lead to
a change in the
programme's rating.
