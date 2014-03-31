(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of
China Limited's
(BOC) EUR1.2bn Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN) programme a
Long-Term
Rating of 'A(EXP)'.
Senior notes under the BMTN programme will represent direct,
unconditional,
unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank, while
notes junior to
senior obligations will be rated on a case-by-case basis in
accordance with
published criteria and after taking into consideration
individual terms and
conditions of those notes. However, Fitch reserves the right not
to rate certain
instruments issued under the programme, such as market-linked
instruments.
Notes under the programme will be issued by the Paris Branch of
BOC. The notes
may be issued in any currency with a tenor of at least one year.
The proceeds
will be used for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Issuance under the BMTN programme represents obligations of BOC.
The programme's
ratings reflect the ratings expected to be assigned to senior
notes issued under
the programme, and are in line with BOC's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'A'. The bank's IDR is in turn based on an extremely high
probability of
support, if required, from the Chinese government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings of the programme will be directly
correlated to changes
in the bank's IDR, which in turn will reflect any shift in the
perceived
willingness or ability of China's government to support BOC in a
full and timely
manner.
The other ratings of BOC are unaffected by this action, and are
as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F1'
Support Rating: '1'
Support Rating Floor: 'A'
Viability Rating: 'bb'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chunling Wen
Associate Director
+8610-8517-2105
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
