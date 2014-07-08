(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of
China Ltd. (BOC)
Paris Branch's proposed long-term senior unsecured Chinese
yuan-denominated
notes an expected Long-Term Rating of 'A(EXP)'. The issue amount
will be of
benchmark size. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt
of final
documents conforming to the information already received.
The notes will be issued under BOC's USD10bn medium-term note
(MTN) programme
established by its Hong Kong Branch, which was rated 'A'/'F1' by
Fitch on 9
December 2013. BOC intends to list the notes on Euronext Paris,
and use the
proceeds from the notes for the Paris Branch's general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of BOC, and are rated in line with BOC's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The bank's IDR is in turn based on an
extremely high
probability of support, if required, from the Chinese
government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to the ratings on the notes will be directly
correlated to changes
in the IDR of the bank, which in turn will reflect any shift in
the perceived
willingness or ability of China's government to support BOC in a
full and timely
manner.
