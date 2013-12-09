(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank
of China
Limited's (BOC) USD10bn medium-term note (MTN) programme
Long-Term and
Short-Term Ratings of 'A' and 'F1' respectively.
Senior notes under the MTN programme will represent direct,
unconditional,
unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank, while
notes issued that
are junior to senior obligations will be rated on a case-by-case
basis in
accordance with published criteria and after taking into
consideration
individual terms and conditions of those notes. However, Fitch
reserves the
right to not rate certain instruments issued under the
programme, such as dual
currency notes.
Notes issued under the programme, which is to be listed on the
Hong Kong Stock
Exchange, may be from the Hong Kong branch of BOC or any other
branch designated
by BOC. Notes issued also may be in any currency or of any
tenor. The proceeds
of notes issued will be used for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Issuance under the MTN programme represents obligations of BOC.
The programme's
ratings reflect the ratings that are expected to be assigned to
senior notes
issued under the programme, and are in line with BOC's Long- and
Short-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A' and 'F1' respectively. The
bank's IDRs are
in turn based on an extremely high probability of support, if
required, from the
Chinese government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings of the programme will be directly
correlated to changes
in the IDRs of the bank, which in turn will reflect any shift in
the perceived
willingness or ability of China's government to support BOC in a
full and timely
manner.
The other ratings of BOC are unaffected by this action, and are
as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F1'
Support Rating: '1'
Support Rating Floor: 'A'
Viability Rating: 'bb'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chunling Wen
Associate Director
+8610-8517-2105
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd.
2 Jianguomenwai Avenue
Beijing 100022
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012" is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.