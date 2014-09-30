(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) TBK's (BRI) IDR2trn medium-term notes (MTN) with a maturity of up to 36 months a National Long-Term rating of 'AAA(idn)' and a National Short-Term rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to support the company's business growth. 'AAA' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The MTNs are rated the same level as BRI's National Long-Term rating of 'AAA(idn)' as they are direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. BRI's National Ratings reflect likely continuing state support in times of need. This is based on the government's majority ownership, BRI's systemic importance in the Indonesian economy and its policy role. BRI is the second-largest bank in Indonesia, accounting for 12.4% of system assets at end-June 2014. Fitch expects the bank's profitability to remain strong and provide sufficient buffer against challenging operating conditions. BRI's strong profitability will continue to be underpinned by its business model, which focuses on high-yield micro businesses. Its asset quality remains manageable despite its high loan growth. BRI's capital position has gradually improved in the last two years, with its Fitch core capital ratio at 19%, supported by strong internal capital generation despite rapid loan growth. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in BRI's National Long-Term and Short-Term ratings would affect the issue ratings. A change in the government's willingness to provide extraordinary support would affect BRI's National Ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Julita Wikana Director +62 21 2902 6405 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Level 20 Prudential Tower Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.