March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Rakyat
Indonesia (Persero) Tbk's (BRI: BBB-/Stable) USD500m 2.95% senior unsecured
notes due 2018 a final 'BBB-' rating.
Rating Action Rationale
The rating action follows the receipt of final documents conforming to
information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating
assigned on 15 March 2013.
The notes are rated at the same level as BRI's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of the bank.
BRI's IDR reflects Fitch's view of a high probability of extraordinary state
support, if needed. This is premised on the bank's majority state ownership and
domestic systemic importance as the second-largest domestic bank with a
nationwide micro-financing focus.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
An upgrade on the sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable) may lead to a corresponding
change to BRI's IDR. Deterioration in the bank's standalone financial profile is
unlikely to impact its IDR. However, adverse changes to Fitch's view of the
willingness or ability of the Indonesian government to support, including a
material reduction in ownership or a sovereign rating downgrade, could lead to a
negative change in the bank's ratings.
For more information on the expected rating assigned earlier, please refer to
"Fitch Rates Bank Rakyat Indonesia's Proposed Notes 'BBB-(EXP)", dated 15 March
2013, available at www.fitchratings.com