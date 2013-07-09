(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank Rossiysky Capital's (BRC) upcoming RUB5bn BO-01 Series
domestic bond issue an expected Long-term local currency rating of 'B+(EXP)' and a National
Long-term rating of 'A-(rus)(EXP)'. The bond's expected Recovery Rating is 'RR4(EXP)'
The bonds have a maturity of three years, a semi-annual coupon and a one-year
put option.
BRC has a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with
Stable Outlook, a Short-term IDR of 'B', a Long-term local currency IDR of 'B+'
with Stable Outlook, a National Rating of 'A-(rus)' with Stable Outlook, a
Viability Rating of 'b-' and a Support Rating of '4' .
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue ratings correspond to BRC's Long-term local currency IDR of 'B+' which
reflects the limited probability of support that BRC may receive if needed from
the State Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA), which directly owns a 99.9% stake in
the bank, and/or other government bodies. In Fitch's view, the DIA and/or other
government bodies would be likely to provide liquidity or moderate capital
support to BRC, if needed, as long as the bank is state owned.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to BRC's Long-term local currency IDR would impact the issue
ratings. BRC's Long-term foreign and local currency IDR and Support Rating could
be downgraded if the bank sold to a weak new owner, or if there is greater
clarity about DIA's intention to sell the bank in the near term. The ratings
could also be downgraded if required external support is not made available in a
timely manner. Upside potential for BRC's Long-term local currency IDR is
limited in the near term.