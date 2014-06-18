(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays
Plc's (A/Stable/F1/
a) issue of perpetual subordinated contingent convertible
securities (CCS) a
final rating of 'BB+'. The final rating is in line with the
expected rating
assigned on 16 May 2014.
As part of the bank's exchange offer for certain legacy hybrid
Tier 1
instruments, Barclays has issued notes denominated in British
pounds, euros and
US dollars announced on 15 May 2014 that closed on 17June 2014.
The amounts
issued were GBP698m (7% fixed rate), EUR1,077m (6.5% fixed rate)
and USD1,211m
(6.625% fixed rate).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The CCS are additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with fully
discretionary
interest payments and are subject to conversion into Barclays
plc ordinary
shares on breach of a consolidated 7% CRD IV common equity Tier
1 (CET1) ratio,
which is calculated on a 'fully loaded' basis.
The rating of the securities, under Fitch's 'Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' criteria, is five notches
below Barclays
plc's 'a' Viability Rating (VR), in line with Fitch's criteria
for assigning
ratings to hybrid instruments. The securities are notched twice
for loss
severity to reflect the conversion into common shares on a
breach of the 7%
fully loaded CET1 ratio trigger, and three times for
non-performance risk.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. Under the terms of the securities, the
issuer will be
subject to restrictions on interest payments if it has
insufficient
distributable items, if it is insolvent or if it fails to meet
the combined
buffer capital requirements that will be gradually introduced
from 2016. At
end-March 2014, Barclays reported a 9.6% fully loaded CET1 ratio
and the bank is
targeting a ratio above 11% by 2016.
Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the CCS, which reflects
their full
coupon flexibility, their ability to be converted into common
equity well before
the bank would become non-viable, their permanent nature and
their subordination
to all senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the securities are notched down from Barclays plc's VR, their
rating is
primarily sensitive to any change to the VR, which itself is
currently in line
with Barclays Bank plc's VR, as per our 'Rating FI Subsidiaries
and Holding
Companies' criteria. Double leverage at the holding company
could result in its
VR being rated below Barclays Bank's VR, and hence a downgrade
of the
securities.
The securities' rating is also sensitive to changes in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in Barclays plc's
VR. This may
reflect a change in capital management in the group or an
unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alan Milne
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1491
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities
Criteria', dated 31 January 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.