(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays plc's (A/Stable/a) potential issue of USD-denominated fixed rate subordinated notes a 'A-(EXP)' expected rating. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received and the exchange offer being completed. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are subordinated and will qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital. They are rated one notch below Barclays plc's 'a' Viability Rating (VR), in line with Fitch's criteria for 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' criteria. The notching reflects loss severity in the case of a non-performance of the notes, which do not have any coupon deferral features. The terms of the notes include a reference to noteholders consenting to be bound by any UK bail-in power. We have not applied notching for the relative non-performance risk of the notes relative to the risks captured by the issuer's VR as we expect the non-performance risk of the notes to be closely related to the factors that drive Barclays plc's VR. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the securities are notched down from Barclays plc's VR, their rating is primarily sensitive to any change to the VR, which itself is currently in line with Barclays Bank plc's VR, as per our 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' criteria. Double leverage at the holding company could result in its VR being rated below Barclays Bank's VR, and hence a downgrade of the securities. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to changes in their notching, which could arise if we changed our assessment of the probable loss severity of the notes or of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in Barclays plc's VR.