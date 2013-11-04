(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Barclays plc's
(A/Stable/F1/a) potential issue of perpetual subordinated
contingent convertible
securities (CCS) an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent on receipt of final documentation
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The CCS are additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with fully
discretionary
interest payments and are subject to conversion into Barclays
plc ordinary
shares on breach of a consolidated 7% CRD IV common equity Tier
1 (CET1) ratio,
which is calculated on a 'fully loaded' basis.
The securities are rated five notches below Barclays plc's 'a'
Viability Rating
(VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" (dated 5 December 2012). The
CCS are notched
twice for loss severity to reflect the conversion into ordinary
shares on breach
of the trigger, and three times for non-performance risk.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary interest payment, which Fitch considers the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. The issuer shall not make an interest
payment if it has
insufficient distributable items or if it is insolvent. The
issuer will also be
subject to restrictions on interest payments if it fails to meet
the combined
buffer capital requirements that will be phased in from 2016.
Barclays' end-September 2013 fully loaded Basel III CET1 ratio
stood at 9.6%
(including the GBP5.8bn capital increase completed in October
2013), which
provided a sizeable GBP11.8bn buffer for the 7% CET1 ratio
trigger. However,
Fitch expects that non-performance due to non-payment of
interest would likely
be triggered before reaching the 7% CET1 ratio trigger, most
likely if the
combined buffer requirement was breached. Based on the current
estimated minimum
combined buffer requirement of 9% for Barclays, the headroom
above this ratio at
end-September 2013 was lower at about GBP3bn. Barclays plans to
strengthen its
fully loaded CET1 ratio to at least 10.5% by early 2015, which
would
significantly increase this headroom.
The combined buffer requirements for Barclays could change over
time, and
additional buffers, for instance in the form of countercyclical
buffers, could
be introduced. The UK regulator has also consulted on whether
part of banks'
Pillar 2 requirements should be covered by CET1 capital rather
than by total
regulatory capital, as is currently the case. Fitch expects
Barclays to be able
to meet its capital requirements, including its leverage ratio
requirements and
regulatory expectations, and the bank has stated that it plans
to operate with a
CET1 ratio that is about 1.5 percentage points above current
total regulatory
requirements.
Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the securities. This
reflects their
full coupon flexibility, the ability to be converted into common
equity well
before the bank would become non-viable, the permanent nature
and the
subordination to all senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the securities are notched from Barclays plc's VR, their
rating is sensitive
to any change in this rating, which itself is currently in line
with Barclays
Bank plc's VR, as analysed under our 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and
Holding
Companies' criteria (10 August 2012). The securities' ratings
are also sensitive
to any change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch
changed its
assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative
to the risk
captured in Barclays plc's VR. This could reflect a change in
capital management
or flexibility or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers, for
example.
Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 5 December 2012, and "Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria," dated 15 August 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
