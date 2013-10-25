(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bavarian Sky Korean Auto Receivables 1 Pte. Ltd. here HONG KONG/SEOUL, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating to Bavarian Sky Korean Auto Receivables 1 Pte. Ltd.'s secured floating rate notes as follows: Secured Floating Rate Notes due September 2019: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Stable Outlook The rating addresses the timely payment of interest and the ultimate principal payment at the legal final maturity in 2019. The final rating is contingent on receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. The transaction excludes scheduled asset payment due after the six months prior to the legal final maturity in the calculation of the principal balance for outstanding eligible receivables and for the class B certificates. As a result, there may be some scheduled asset payments that fall due after the expected maturity date in March 2018. The transaction is a securitisation of Korean won-denominated auto instalment loans and auto finance leases (together, loans and leases) originated by BMW Financial Services Korea Co., Ltd. (BMW FS K), which is also the servicer. The transaction features a 23-month revolving period, 29-month controlled amortisation period and an 18-month tail period. This is the first securitisation by BMW FS K. The initial portfolio had 16,511 loans and leases with total principal amount outstanding of KRW398bn at end-August 2013. The weighted average (WA) seasoning and remaining term of the portfolio was 12 months and 33 months. KEY RATING DRIVERS Adequate Credit Enhancement and Liquidity: The rating and outlook are based on the credit enhancement (CE) of 25% in the form of subordination provided by class B certificates retained by BMW FS K. The transaction also has a reserve that will be funded by closing to cover three months of senior expenses up to a limit and interest on the notes, as well as servicer transfer related costs. Default Assumptions: Fitch assessed the base case default assumptions of the portfolio based on the monthly vintage static delinquency data provided by the originator. The static data cover a full cycle of the loan term and provides sub-asset type data such as the performance of instalment loans against finance leases. Fitch derived a base case default rate of 4.3% for the portfolio and applied a loss multiple of 5x at the 'AAAsf' stress in its proprietary cash flow model to test the sufficiency of cash flows to make timely interest and ultimate principal payments. The cash flow analysis also factored in the structural elements in the transaction. Balloon Payment Risk Addressed: Fitch also assessed the risk stemming from the balloon payment at the maturity of the loans and leases by analyzing the static delinquency data of different balloon payment buckets. The WA balloon payment was 9% in the initial portfolio, but the eligibility criteria allows up to 30% of the portfolio principal balance to have loans and leases featuring a balloon payment of between 50% and 60%. Fitch views the concentration risk of the balloon payment due date as fairly spread out from 2014 to 2018. Structural Protection Mechanism Positive: While the transaction features a 23-month revolving period, which may introduce additional credit risk to the pool, Fitch's base case default assumption is based on the worst-case pool composition in accordance with the transaction's eligibility criteria. In Fitch's view, the performance-based early amortisation triggers are effective in protecting the transaction from prolonged stress. The transaction also allows excess spread to absorb defaults during the monthly collection period, providing additional protection to the transaction. Interest Rate and Currency Risk Mitigated: The bond issuer will enter into a cross currency and interest rate swap with two swap providers to mitigate the interest rate and currency risk stemming from the fixed-rate KRW-denominated auto receivables and the floating-rate USD-denominated notes. Stable Employment Supports Asset Performance: The stable labor market and the resilient economy in South Korea continue to support auto receivable performance. Fitch forecasts the unemployment rate in South Korea at 3.5% in both 2013 and 2014. Adequate Operational Capacity: Fitch carried out an onsite management review with BMW FS K and concluded its underwriting, servicing and collection capabilities are satisfactory. RATING SENSITIVITIES The note's rating would remain unchanged even if the base case default rate increased by 20%, assuming all other factors remain constant. The rating would be lowered by one notch to 'AA+sf' if the base case default rate is increased by 30%, assuming all other factors remain constant. A presale report, including further information on the transaction and sensitivity analysis, titled "Bavarian Sky Korean Auto Receivables 1 Pte. Ltd.", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Included in the corresponding presale appendix is a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms. Contacts: Primary Analyst Kate Lin Director +852 2263 9912 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Helen Wong Director +852 2263 9934 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +612 8256 0388 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.

The source of information used to assess the rating was BMW FS K as the originator and servicer. The information provided by the originator to support Fitch's asset analysis included BMW FS K's static and dynamic portfolio data from January 2008 to June 2013 and the securitised pool stratification data as of 31 August 2013. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. 