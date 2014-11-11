(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Belarusian
National Reinsurance Organisation (Belarus Re) an Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Belarus Re's 100% state ownership, the
reinsurer's exclusive
position in the local reinsurance sector underpinned by
legislation, and strong
underwriting profitability. The rating also takes into account
the relatively
low quality of the reinsurer's investment portfolio.
The Belarusian state has established an exclusive position for
Belarus Re as the
national monopoly reinsurer. The aim of this is to promote
national reinsurance
and raise the capacity of the local insurance sector. Although
there is no
formal support agreement between the state and the company,
there is a track
record of state support through significant capital injections
at inception and
in recent years.
The regulation obliges local primary insurers to cede risks
exceeding the
permitted net retention of 20% of their equity. These obligatory
cessions as
well as any voluntary cessions of risks below the threshold need
to be offered
to Belarus Re first. The reinsurer has the right to reject both
types of
cessions and in practice is often involved at the primary
underwriting of large
risks. Belarus Re's monopoly has been introduced gradually with
its share in
compulsory cessions growing from 10% in 2006 to 100% in 2014.
Fitch's assessment of Belarus Re's risk-adjusted capital
adequacy concludes that
the company is adequately capitalised for its rating. The
insurer nominally
maintains an exceptionally strong level of capital relative to
its current
business volumes with the Solvency I-like statutory ratio
standing at 44x at
end-6M14. However, Fitch believes that Belarus Re's economic
capital adequacy is
not as strong as the statutory solvency ratio implies since the
regulator's
formula does not take asset risk into account. Risks on the
asset side of the
reinsurer's balance sheet are highly concentrated and directly
linked to the
sovereign credit profile.
Belarus Re has demonstrated strong underwriting results with the
combined ratio
averaging 70% in 2009-2013. Favourable claims experience and
conservative
pricing in most lines of business have been the key factors
behind these strong
results. The regulatory cap of 4% on commissions paid for
inwards obligatory
cessions (removed in 2014) has also helped Belarus Re to
generate underwriting
profit in previous years.
With a cumulative inflation rate of 196% in 2011-2013 Belarus
was treated as a
hyperinflationary domicile under IFRS reporting. Belarus Re's
hyperinflation
loss on the net monetary position reached BYR166bn in 2013,
almost fully
offsetting the reinsurer's operating profit of BYR164bn in the
same year. As the
country's peak inflation rate of 108.7% in 2011 will drop out
from the
three-year corridor for the application of the IFRS
hyperinflation standard,
Fitch expects Belarus Re to demonstrate stronger net income in
2014.
Belarus Re makes intensive use of retrocession with an average
of 54% of
premiums ceded in 2009-2013. Most cessions are made to strong
international
reinsurers, although select single large risks may be ceded to
insurers in
developing countries if the risks involve the economic interests
of those
countries. The effectiveness of Belarus Re's retrocession
programme has not been
seriously tested since at least 2009, as the claims experience
has been
favourable. Domestic cessions are said to be monitored to limit
accumulations.
At the sector level, Fitch believes Belarusian insurers have
significant
exposure to financial risks insurance, which transfers credit
risks from the
banking sector and bond investors. As there is no reinsurance of
high credit
quality available for this kind of risks, Belarusian insurers
have to spread
these risks within the country.
Belarus Re is also exposed to these risks (14% of GPW) in 2014,
although the
highest single net retention per policy under this line was less
than 13% of the
reinsurer's IFRS-based capital at end-2013. Most insured credit
risks are also
linked to the state-owned issuers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Fitch's view of the financial condition of the
Republic of Belarus
or any significant change in Belarus Re's relationship with the
government would
be very likely to have a direct impact on the company's rating.
