CHICAGO, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating to the $750
million 2.1% senior unsecured notes issued by Berkshire Hathaway
Inc.
(NYSE:BRK). In addition, Fitch has assigned an 'A+' rating to
the $400 million
of floating-rate senior unsecured notes issued by Berkshire
Hathaway Finance
Corp. (BHFC), which are guaranteed by BRK. The 'A+' ratings are
equivalent to
Fitch's ratings on both BRK and BHFC's outstanding senior
unsecured notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings on BRK are supported by the extremely strong
capitalization and
market position of its insurance subsidiaries, solid operating
performance with
good diversification across business lines and excellent
financial flexibility
and liquidity.
Also considered in the ratings are material equity market risk,
insured natural
catastrophe exposures, growing exposure to asbestos and
environmental risk and
various issues associated with the company's acquisition
strategy.
BRK's consolidated financial leverage ratio was 24% as of June
30, 2014.
Consolidated interest coverage for the first half of 2014 was
8.2x excluding
realized investment gains. Both financial leverage and interest
coverage ratios
are not expected to change meaningfully given the issuances
replaced debt that
matured in July and August 2014.
BRK's financial leverage ratio at the holding company level
(including debt
issued by the company's finance company subsidiaries and
guaranteed by BRK) was
14% at June 30, 2014. The agency views BRK's ability to fund
finance operations
at a low cost as an important competitive advantage and also
notes that much of
the finance company debt is guaranteed by BRK.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade
include:
--Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance
subsidiaries (National
Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no longer consistent with
the current 'AA+'
rating. Measures of credit quality include Fitch's judgment of
capitalization,
a total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5x, net
leverage
(excluding affiliated investments) over 3.5x, or a sharp and
persistent
reduction in underwriting profits;
--A consolidated run-rate financial leverage ratio that exceeds
30% or a
run-rate financial leverage ratio from the holding company,
insurance and
finance operations (including debt issued or guaranteed by the
holding company)
that exceeds 25%;
--Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure such as
its equity
index put derivative portfolio;
--Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash
below $10 billion
or approximately 5x consolidated interest expense.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A commitment to lower debt-to-tangible capital ratios
attributed to the
holding company, insurance and finance operations. Fitch
believes that this
would likely require the scaling back of the finance operations.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation
--$400 million floating-rate senior notes due August 2017 'A+';
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
--$750 million 2.1% senior notes due August 2019 'A+'.
Fitch currently has the following ratings:
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA-'.
--$750 million floating-rate senior notes due August 2014 'A+';
--$1.7 billion 3.20% senior notes February 2015 'A+';
--$300 million 0.8% senior notes due May 2016 'A+';
--$750 million 2.20% senior notes due August 2016 'A+';
--$1.1 billion 1.9% senior notes due January 2017 'A+';
--$800 million 1.55% senior notes due May 2018 'A+';
--$500 million 3.75% senior notes due August 2021 'A+';
--$600 million 3.40% senior notes due January 2022 'A+'
--$500 million 3.0% senior notes due May 2023 'A+';
--$1 billion 4.5% senior notes due May 2043 'A+'.
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC)
--IDR 'AA-';
--$1 billion 4.85% notes due January 2015 'A+';
--$500 million 2.45% senior notes due December 2015 'A+';
--$600 million 0.95% senior notes due May 2016 'A+';
--$400 million 0.95% senior notes due October 2016 'A+';
--$650 million floating-rate senior notes due January 2017 'A+';
--$1,350 million 1.6% senior notes due May 2017 'A+';
--$1.25 billion 5.4% notes due May 2018 'A+';
--$500 million 2.0% senior notes due May 2018 'A+'
--$500 million 1.3% senior notes due May 2018 'A+';
--$550 million 2.9% senior notes due October 2020 'A+';
--$750 million 4.25% senior notes due January 2021 'A+';
--$775 million 3.0% senior notes due May 2022 'A+';
--$750 million 5.750% senior notes due January 2040 'A+';
--$725 million 4.4% senior notes due May 2042 at 'A+';
--$500 million 4.3% senior notes due May 2043 'A+'.
GEICO Corporation
--IDR 'AA-';
--$150 million 7.35% senior notes due July 15, 2023 'A+'.
General Re Corporation
--IDR 'AA-'.
--$500 million commercial paper program 'F1+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1+'.
Fitch currently rates the following insurance subsidiaries:
Government Employers Insurance Company;
General Reinsurance Corporation;
General Star Indemnity Company;
General Star National Insurance Company;
Genesis Insurance Company;
National Indemnity Company;
Columbia Insurance Company;
National Fire and Marine Insurance Company;
National Liability and Fire Insurance Company;
National Indemnity Company of the South;
National Indemnity Company of Mid-America;
Wesco Financial Insurance Company:
--Insurer Financial Strength 'AA+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3263
Committee Chairperson
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Although BRK's General Reinsurance Corp. subsidiary participated
directly in the
rating process, BRK did not participate other than through the
medium of its
public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
