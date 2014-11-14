(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has assigned
Bank of China Limited's (BOC; A/Stable) Basel III-compliant Tier
2 subordinated
notes a final 'BBB+' rating. The assignment of the final rating
follows the
completion of the bond issuance and receipt of documents
conforming to the
information previously received. Fitch assigned an expected
rating of
'BBB+(EXP)' to the issue on 27 October 2014.
BOC's Basel III Tier 2, direct, unsecured and subordinated notes
(the notes)
have been issued under its USD10bn medium-term note programme.
The final
structure of the issue contains only one tranche of USD3bn with
a bullet
structure. The maturity of the notes is 10 years and it carries
a fixed coupon
rate of 5%. The bank will have the option to redeem the notes in
full at any
time for regulatory reasons, such as when there is a change in
the China Banking
Regulatory Commission's capital regulations such that the notes
will no longer
qualify as Tier 2 capital of the bank. BOC will use the proceeds
to strengthen
its capitalisation for future business growth and for general
corporate
purposes.
The notes include a non-viability trigger event for capital
recognition under
China's Capital Rules for Commercial Banks. They will qualify
for inclusion in
BOC's Tier 2 capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates the notes two notches below BOC's IDR of 'A' to
reflect their high
loss severity relative to senior unsecured instruments given
their subordination
and full write-down feature. The notes will be mandatorily
written down in full
if a non-viability event occurs. A non-viability event occurs
when the Chinese
banking regulator and/or other relevant authorities decide that
a write-down or
a public-sector injection of capital or equivalent support is
necessary to
maintain the bank's viability. Once the notes have been written
down, they
cannot be restored or become payable again under any
circumstances.
For the purposes of rating these notes, the IDR is considered
the point that
best reflects the risk of BOC triggering a non-viability event
given its
quasi-policy roles to support domestic growth and central
government ownership.
Fitch believes the authorities will pre-emptively intervene to
shore up capital
and liquidity to more sustainable levels - or take some other
form of remedial
action - should they consider that prolonged deterioration, if
unaddressed,
could eventually lead to the bank becoming non-viable.
Furthermore, interest
payments on the notes may be omitted in the event that BOC has a
lack of
available resources, which Fitch believes the relevant
authorities would
determine as being the point at which BOC is deemed no longer
viable.
Since there are no other going-concern loss absorption features,
Fitch believes
the risk of non-performance on the notes is adequately reflected
in the anchor
rating with no additional incremental notching required.
Under Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for
any equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to the rating on the subordinated notes will be
directly correlated
to changes in BOC's IDR. In addition, BOC's IDR is sensitive to
any shift in the
Chinese government's propensity or ability to support BOC in a
timely manner.
The other ratings of BOC are unaffected by this action, and are
as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'F1'
Support Rating at '1'
Support Rating Floor at 'A'
Viability Rating at 'bb'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit programme at 'A'/' F1'
Senior unsecured euro commercial paper and certificate of
deposit programme at
'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured medium-term note programme at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN) programme
Long-Term
Rating at 'A(EXP)'.
Chinese yuan senior unsecured note (issued by Bank of China
Taipei Branch) at
'A' /'AA+(twn)'
Chinese yuan senior unsecured note (issued by Bank of China
Paris Branch) at 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Senior Director
+852 2263 9901
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 10 85172135
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities",
dated 31 January 2014, and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies", dated
10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.