TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China’s (Taiwan’s Eximbank) proposed two-year TWD3bn senior unsecured bond a ‘AAA(twn)’ National Long-Term Rating. The bond carries a fixed coupon rate and matures on 28 January 2016. The bond is rated at the same level as Taiwan Eximbank’s National Long-Term Rating of ‘AAA(twn)’, which has a Stable Outlook, in compliance with Fitch’s rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions. The new debt issue aims to secure more stable and mid-term funding.National Scale Ratings CriteriaAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.