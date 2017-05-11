(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bank of Queensland Limited -
Conditional
Pass-through Mortgage Covered Bonds
here
SYDNEY, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of
Queensland Limited's
(BOQ; A-/Stable/F2) inaugural series of conditional pass-through
(CPT) mortgage
covered bonds an expected rating of 'AAA(EXP)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating is based on BOQ's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'A-', a payment continuity uplift (PCU) of eight notches, a
recovery uplift of
two notches and the current contractual maximum asset percentage
(AP) of 90.9%,
which Fitch relies upon in its analysis. This AP provides more
protection than
Fitch's 'AAA(EXP)' breakeven AP of 96.0%. This supports a 'AA'
tested rating on
a probability-of-default basis and two-notch recovery uplift, as
it roughly
absorbs the 4.2% stressed credit loss in a 'AAA(EXP)' scenario.
The Stable
Outlook on the rating reflects the four-notch buffer against a
downgrade of the
issuer.
The 'AAA(EXP)' breakeven AP of 96.0% corresponds to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 4.2% and is driven by the credit
loss component of
3.0%, which reflects the credit quality of the underlying cover
pool. The asset
disposal loss and cash flow valuation components are at 0.6% and
0.7%,
respectively. The low asset disposal loss reflects the
pass-through
amortisation, which avoids forced asset sales. For its analysis,
Fitch assumes a
five-year EUR500 million issuance.
The IDR uplift assigned is at zero notches. Fitch understands
that in Australia,
the regulator has the ability to resolve a bank under its
supervisory powers
pursuant to the Banking Act. However, Fitch views that the
bail-in of creditors
or the exemption of covered bonds in a bank resolution scenario
is not
contemplated under the current framework. Therefore, BOQ's
Long-Term IDR is the
floor for its covered bond rating.
The eight-notch PCU assigned to BOQ's CPT mortgage covered bond
programme by
Fitch reflects the principal protection stemming from the
31.5-year maturity
extension for covered bond payments and the availability of a
reserve fund
providing three months of interest payment protection. The CPT
feature
eliminates refinancing risk if the payment source switches to
the cover pool.
BOQ's covered bonds benefit from a two-notch recovery uplift, as
Fitch sees the
underlying assets as standard and the AP relied upon by Fitch in
its analysis
roughly compensates for the credit loss modelled in a 'AAA(EXP)'
stress
scenario. Fitch also expects minimal exposure to
foreign-exchange risk, as the
currency swap on the covered bonds should cover the pass-through
period.
Therefore, Fitch does not expect any material downside risk to
recovery
expectations.
A failure by the issuer to meet principal payments at the bonds'
expected
maturity triggers the bond's 31.5-year maturity extension for
that series of
bonds. Once a bond has been extended and fully repaid, the next
due bond will
immediately extend, even if it has not reached its expected
maturity date. This
sequential pass-through speeds up the repayment of the bonds and
is similar to
that seen in mortgage-backed securities.
The indicative cover pool consisted of 3,995 loans secured by
first-ranking
mortgages of Australian residential properties as of 27 February
2017, with a
total outstanding balance of AUD1 billion. The cover pool's
weighted-average
loan/value ratio (LVR) was 62.0%; the Fitch-calculated indexed
current LVR was
57.7% and the weighted-average seasoning was 61 months.
Investment loans formed
37.9% of the pool, while 19.8% of the pool was interest-only
loans. The cover
pool has a high concentration around Queensland, with 56.9% of
loans in the pool
originated in the state.
CRITERIA VARIATION
Fitch has applied a variation to the APAC Residential Mortgage
Criteria, which
states that the asset margin modelled will be capped at 2.0% for
covered bonds
where the margin exceeds that amount. Fitch has given credit to
the servicer's
ability to adjust cover asset mortgage rates to avoid
interest-rate shortfalls
in the programme, which could occur over time. In its analysis,
Fitch has
equalised the margin on the variable rate assets to the average
extension margin
on the covered bonds. Without the variation, the breakeven AP
for the rating
would remain higher than the AP Fitch relies on. Hence, Fitch
believes the
variation applied does not affect the assigned ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Bank of Queensland Limited's covered bonds are vulnerable to
downgrade if the
relied upon asset percentage (AP) rises above the 'AAA(EXP)'
breakeven AP of
96.0% or if the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating falls
below 'BB+'.
Fitch's 'AAA(EXP)' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will
be affected by,
among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence
of new issuance.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA(EXP)' breakeven
AP, which
maintains the covered bond rating, will remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Sambit Agasti
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0337
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was Bank
of Queensland
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Apr 2017)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Fitch's Cover Assets Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions
- Excel file
(pub. 20 Jan 2017)
here
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 Feb 2017)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria (pub. 20 Mar
2017)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria: Derivative
Addendum (pub. 20 Mar 2017)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses
Rating Criteria
(pub. 17 Feb 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
