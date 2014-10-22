(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank Ochrony Srodowiska (BOS, BBB/Negative) a National Long-term Rating of 'A(pol)' and a National Short-term Rating of 'F1(pol)'. The Outlook on the National Long-term Rating is Negative. Fitch has also assigned BOS's PLN2bn senior unsecured bond programme a National Long-term Rating of 'A(pol)' and a National Short-term Rating of 'F1(pol)'. The bank's PLN83m subordinated debt issued in September 2014 was assigned a National Long-term Rating of 'BBB-(pol)'. As of 22 October 2014, there were PLN1.1bn long-term bonds and PLN0.34bn short-term bonds outstanding issued under the senior unsecured bond programme. The short-term bond issuance is capped at PLN0.6bn (as part of the PLN2bn limit for the entire programme). It should be noted that there is no assurance that notes issued in the future under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating. The subordinated notes have a 10-year maturity and are designed to be eligible as the Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT BOS's National Ratings and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of support from the Polish sovereign (A-/Stable) in case of need. This view is based on the state's indirect majority shareholding in the bank, BOS's important role in financing the country's environment protection projects and potential reputational damage for the State should the bank default. At the same time, the ratings also take into consideration BOS's limited systemic importance, the absence of any direct state participation in the bank's capital, and its rather narrow policy role. The Polish sovereign controls BOS through the state-owned National Fund for Environment Protection and Water Management (the fund), which has a 56.6% stake in the bank. The fund considers BOS a strategic investment and it cannot reduce its shareholding in the bank without government approval. BOS is a small universal bank in Poland with a strong environmental focus. At end-2013, it represented 1.2% and 0.9% of the sector's total loans and retail deposits, respectively. The bank has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 1997. RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The Negative Outlook on BOS's National Long-term Rating reflects the likelihood that the bank's state support-driven ratings will be downgraded by 1H15. This is based on further progress being made in implementing the legislative and practical aspects of enabling effective bank resolution frameworks, which is likely to reduce implicit sovereign support for banks in the EU. This is likely to occur through national implementation of the provisions of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. Fitch expects BOS's Support Rating Floor (SRF; BBB) to be revised down to a high 'BB' level. The degree of the downward revision of the SRF will most likely determine the extent of the downgrade of the bank's National Ratings and senior debt ratings, given the limited upside potential of the bank's Viability Rating (VR; bb). KEY RATING DRIVERS -SUBORDINATED DEBT BOS's VR is the anchor rating for the bank's subordinated debt as we believe that sovereign support, while possible, cannot be sufficiently relied upon to flow through to subordinated debt securities. BOS's subordinated debt is notched down once from the bank's VR for loss severity. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT The ratings of BOS's subordinated instruments are primarily sensitive to any change in BOS's VR. BOS's other ratings, which are not affected by today's action, are as follows: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'F3' Viability Rating: 'bb' Support Rating: '2' Support Rating Floor: 'BBB' EUR250m long-term senior unsecured eurobonds issued by BOS Finance AB: 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Michal Bryks, ACCA Director +48 22 338 6293 Fitch Polska S.A. Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw Secondary Analyst Agata Gryglewicz Associate Director +48 22 330 6970 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, and Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.