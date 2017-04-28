(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Boston
Properties L.P.'s $500 million senior unsecured delayed draw
term loan (DDTL)
facility. The company amended its unsecured credit facility to
add the DDTL
facility, increased the capacity of its revolving facility to
$1.5 billion from
$1 billion and extended the maturity to April 24, 2022. The term
loan ranks pari
passu with existing unsecured debt. A full list of Fitch's
ratings for Boston
Properties L.P. and Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) follows
at the end of
this release.
The incremental borrowing capacity and $2.3 billion GM Building
refinancing
address near-term liquidity pressures. Pro forma for the GM
Building refinancing
and credit facility expansion, Fitch estimates the company's
base case liquidity
coverage ratio for the period Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2018 is
1.3x. Fitch
defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity (unrestricted
cash,
availability under the company's unsecured credit facility, and
expected
retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends)
divided by uses
of liquidity (pro rata debt maturities, expected recurring
capital expenditures,
and development costs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BXP's above-average portfolio asset quality of Class A office
properties in
gateway markets, experienced and cycle tested management and
excellent capital
access are key factors underpinning Fitch's 'BBB+' IDR. The
ratings also reflect
BXP's track record of conservative liquidity management and a
large portfolio of
high-quality unencumbered assets.
Several factors balance these positive ratings elements,
including the
capital-intensive nature of office properties, market and tenant
industry
concentration risk stemming from BXP's targeted geographic
portfolio strategy
and execution and liquidity risks associated with the company's
development
platform. The company has also grown its exposure to joint
venture, which
generally reduce operating flexibility and financial
transparency for REITs.
Fitch expects BXP's portfolio operating results and financial
policies to
conform with the agency's through-the-cycle expectations over
the next 12 to 24
months, underpinning the Stable Outlook.
APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE AND COVERAGE
Fitch expects BXP's leverage to be in the mid 6x to 7x range
through 2020, which
is adequate for a 'BBB+' rated office REIT with BXP's
above-average portfolio
asset quality and capital access. The expansion of BXP's
non-income producing
development pipeline may cause leverage to edge higher in the
near term.
Successful execution and stabilization of developments should
help reduce
leverage. Fitch believes the company is unlikely to issue equity
to de-lever.
Opportunistic asset sales are possible. BXP's leverage for the
trailing-12-months (TTM) was 6.1x as of Dec. 31, 2016.
Fitch expects BXP's fixed-charge coverage will improve to the
mid-3.0x range in
2020, aided by low-single-digit cash same store net operating
income (SSNOI)
growth, incremental NOI from new developments and lower building
capex and
second generation leasing costs during the forecast out years.
BXP's
fixed-charge coverage was 3.3x for the TTM ended Dec. 31, 2016.
EXCELLENT PORTFOLIO QUALITY
BXP owns a high-quality portfolio of predominantly class 'A'
office properties
located in supply-constrained central business district (CBD)
markets. The
company's CBD properties are often leading properties in their
submarkets that
compete for the highest-profile tenants, and have historically
attracted
significant investor and lender interest. The latter enhances
BXP's contingent
liquidity profile, including during challenging property and
capital market
environments.
EXCELLENT CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
BXP holds a large, high-quality pool of unencumbered assets with
well
above-average financeability and saleability characteristics. As
of Dec. 31,
2016, BXP owned or had interests in 152 unencumbered assets that
generate
annualized cash NOI of approximately $1.3 billion (84.4% of
consolidated NOI).
The company's unencumbered pool includes a number of trophy
assets such as 399
Park Avenue and Times Square Tower in New York, Embarcadero
Center in San
Francisco, the Prudential Center complex in Boston and the
Capital Gallery
complex in Washington, D.C., among others.
The company's unencumbered assets cover unsecured debt 2.7x
based on a direct
capitalization approach of unencumbered NOI using a stressed
7.5% capitalization
rate. Fitch views this level of coverage as strong for the
rating. BXP has
maintained UA/UD coverage between 2.6x to 4.0x since 2009.
FINANCING ACTIVITY ADDRESSES LIQUIDITY
Fitch's ratings for BXP reflect the company' track record of
conservative
liquidity management, which has included maintaining large cash
balances and
limited borrowings under its $1.5 billion revolving credit
facility and
maintaining a well-balanced unsecured debt maturity ladder.
BXP strengthened its liquidity position with the GM Building
refinancing and
incremental capacity under its credit facility. The company's
debt maturity
schedule is reasonably well staggered, with no significant
maturities until
November 2018, when $850 million of 3.7% senior notes become
due.
BXP paid out approximately 85% of its adjusted funds from
operations (AFFO) as
dividends to common shareholders during 4Q16. The company has
historically kept
its pay-out ratio below 75%, which Fitch views as a credit
positive. BXP's
policy is to dividends of at least 100% of taxable net income to
avoid paying
federal tax and typically retains approximately $150 million to
$200 million of
cash flow annually.
DEVELOPMENT RISK
The total estimated investment of BXP's development pipeline was
$2.3 billion at
Dec. 31, 2016, which represented 9.8% of total assets, with the
unfunded portion
comprising a smaller 4.3% of total assets. Fitch would view
cautiously a
pipeline that grows close to 20% of total assets or approaching
10% of remaining
funding, absent significant pre-leasing.
Development is a key component of BXP's strategy and the company
has
historically allowed its pipeline of projects under construction
to become a
large percentage of its portfolio on both a relative and
absolute basis. For
example, the pipeline grew to 20.3% of total undepreciated book
assets in 2Q08,
with the unfunded portion representing 11% of total assets.
CONCENTRATION RISK
BXP's portfolio is geographically concentrated in Boston, New
York, San
Francisco/Silicon Valley and Washington D.C. metros. These
markets generally
benefit from robust local economies, favourable demographics and
supply
barriers. However, Fitch recognizes the potential for higher
cash flow
volatility through the cycle due to the company's market
concentrations,
including the related exposure to business trends for key tenant
industry
sectors in each market. For example, the company has a high
proportion of
financial, legal and government-related tenants in its
portfolio. Tenants in
these segments comprised approximately 26%, 23% and 4% of gross
rent,
respectively, for a combined total of 53% as of Dec. 31, 2016.
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for BXP include:
--GAAP SSNOI grows at a low single digit rate per annum through
2020;
--BXP emphasizes development over acquisitions due to better
expected
risk-adjusted returns;
--BXP successfully executes and stabilizes its $2.3 billion
development
portfolio;
--The company funds its development program with incremental
borrowings, rather
than asset sales or equity issuance;
--Leverage increases towards the midpoint of the company's 6.5x
to 7.5x
financial policy and returns to around 6.0x as developments are
stabilized.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although Fitch does not expect positive rating momentum, the
following factors
could result in an upgrade to BXP's ratings and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x for
several quarters
(leverage was 6.1x for the TTM ended Dec. 31, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x for several
consecutive quarters (coverage was 3.3x for the TTM ended Dec.
31, 2016).
Conversely, the following factors may result in negative
momentum in the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining above
7.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--A liquidity coverage ratio sustaining below 1.0x.
FULL LIST OF CURRENT RATINGS
Fitch currently rates BXP and Boston Properties, L.P. as
follows:
Boston Properties, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BBB-'.
Boston Properties, L.P.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Boston Properties, L.P.
--Unsecured term loan 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Financial statement
adjustments that
depart materially from those contained in the published
financial statements of
the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected operating EBITDA is adjusted to add
back non-cash
stock based compensation;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $100 million of cash for working capital
purposes which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 14, 2017
