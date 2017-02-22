(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (Bristol, BMY) senior unsecured
notes offering.
Proceeds will be used to partially fund an accelerated share
repurchase program
(ASR). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The company maintains decent headroom under the 2.0x gross
leverage level
Fitch considers appropriate for the 'A-' rating after
incorporating the effect
of a recently announced $2 billion ASR. Fitch calculates pro
forma gross
leverage of 1.6x.
--Increasing involvement by activist shareholders raises the
likelihood that the
company will pursue transactions that have a negative effect on
the balance
sheet and credit profile, like the ASR. Bristol's still decent
fundamental
operating outlook and demonstrated commitment to operating with
leverage below
2.0x mitigate this risk.
--Fitch anticipates that continued market uptake of promising
medicines with
longer patent protection and the successful commercialization of
key research
projects will help offset the declining sales of existing drugs
with expired
patents.
--While Bristol's new lung cancer drug Opdivo will likely grow
at lower rates
than Fitch previously forecasted, the product will likely still
present good
long-term prospects as the company focuses on clinical studies
to expand its use
over currently approved indications.
--Fitch anticipates that Bristol will successfully advance a
number of early- to
mid-stage pipeline candidates into late-stage development and
regulatory
submission.
--A moderating patent cliff, moderately improving margins and
capital
expenditures declining to more normalized levels support
positive and improving
FCF (FCF; cash from operations less dividends and capital
expenditures) over the
rating horizon
Leverage Expected to Remain Below 2.0x: Fitch expects that
Bristol will operate
with gross debt leverage (total debt/EBITDA) below 2.0x during
the forecast
horizon. Leverage has remained at or below 1.8x since the
company's diabetes
divestiture in early February 2014. The Stable Outlook continues
to be supported
by a demonstrated willingness and ability to conservatively
deploy cash in order
to maintain a 'A-' credit profile. However, Bristol's recently
announced ASR
program and shareholder activists' involvement are indicative of
increased event
risk related to leveraging transactions.
Patent Protected Products Growing: Bristol has a number of
growth drivers for
the intermediate term that will help to mitigate the roughly 19%
of sales at
risk to patent expiries through the end of 2019. The company's
longer-dated
patented products continue to generate solid growth. Sprycel
(chronic myeloid
leukemia), Eliquis (blood clots), Yervoy (cancer) and Opdivo
(cancer) should
support long-term growth as favorable clinical outcomes and/or
demographics
drive increased utilization. While Fitch expects near- and
longer-term growth
for Opdivo, the drug is facing competitive headwinds, which have
moderated our
growth targets.
Near-Term Challenges for Opdivo: Opdivo has experienced some
clinical setbacks
from a competitive perspective when compared to Keytruda (Merck
& Co., Inc.) as
a first-line treatment (as a sole agent or as combination
therapy) of lung
cancer. Fitch believes Bristol will continue to advance Opdivo's
clinical
utility through performing clinical trials as a standalone
therapy and part of
combination therapy. The company's numerous clinical trials
currently underway
in various types of cancers support this assumption.
Partly offsetting these setbacks, is the legal settlement that
Merck reached
with Bristol regarding Keytruda's alleged infringement of
Opdivo's patents.
Under the agreement, Merck will initially pay $625 million to
Bristol and its
partner Ono Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. (Ono). Merck will also
pay royalties on
global sales of Keytruda of 6.5% from Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec.
31, 2023, and
2.5% from Jan. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2026. Additionally, the
three companies
have granted certain rights to each other under their respective
patent
portfolios pertaining to PD-1.
Mid/Early-Stage Pipeline: The vast majority of Bristol's
late-stage clinical
developments have come from a large number of studies with
Opdivo. However, the
company has a significant number of new molecular entities (NME)
in mid- to
early-stage development. These programs involve new therapies to
treat
cardiovascular disease, various types of cancer, neurological
disorders,
fibrotic diseases and genetically defined illnesses. Current
therapeutic options
for a number of these targeted diseases are suboptimal, which
provide BMY an
opportunity to gain expedited pathways of regulatory approval if
these therapies
demonstrate early efficacy and good safety profiles.
Patent Cliff Moderates: The wave of drug patent expirations
during 2015 - 2016,
is now behind Bristol. The company's next significant patent
expiry occurs when
Orencia (rheumatoid arthritis/12 of total revenues), a biologic,
loses patent
protection in the U.S. in 2019, Europe in 2017, and Japan in
2018. As a biologic
therapy, Fitch expects that when biosimilar competitors arrive,
Orencia will
experience more gradual market share losses than a small
molecule drug facing
generic competition. Expected strong performance of Opdivo,
Sprycel, Empliciti
and Eliquis should provide support during 2017 to 2021.
Improving FCF: Bristol should generate steady improvements in
FCF during 2017
and beyond, as new products recently launched gain traction and
margins
gradually improve owing to cost control and favorable shifts in
sales mix of
newer, higher margin products. Fitch forecasts $500 million to
$600 million in
FCF during 2017. Estimated FCF in the latest-12-month (LTM)
period ended Dec.
31, 2016 was ($912) million, compared to ($1.47) billion in the
prior year's LTM
period. A temporary increase in capital expenditures
(manufacturing expansion)
and working capital uses drove the negative FCF.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Bristol
include:
--Low single-digit revenue growth in 2017 to 2019 with new
products offsetting
the decline in mature products and slowing growth rate for
Opdivo;
--EBITDA margin to increase to 27% to 28% as mix improves with
newer product
growth and ongoing efforts to rein in costs yield savings;
--Annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) of roughly $500 to $600 million during 2017;
--Leverage to remain below 2.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: While Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating
action in the near
term, future developments that may individually or collectively,
lead to such an
action include:
Fitch would consider a positive rating action if it believes
gross debt leverage
will be maintained below 1.7x and FCF will remain positive
through the forecast
period. Drivers of operational improvement that would support a
positive
revision include strong demand for newer, patent-protected
therapeutics.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
Ratings pressure would result if the company faces significant
and durable
operational stress possibly from an increased competitive
landscape regarding
its relatively new therapies, or pursues a leveraging
transaction. A Negative
Rating Outlook or a one-notch downgrade could result if Fitch
expects leverage
to be maintained above 2.0x.
LIQUIDITY
Bristol has adequate sources of liquidity. At Dec. 31, 2016, the
company had
full capacity under $3 billion in five-year revolving credit
facilities
comprising $1.5 billion expiring in October 2020 and $1.5
billion expiring in
July 2021. The revolvers contain no financial covenants. Also on
Dec. 31, 2016,
the company had cash and short-term investments of $6.3 billion
and long-dated
securities of $2.7 billion. Roughly $1.1 billion of cash, cash
equivalents and
marketable securities resides domestically.
Upcoming significant debt maturities are the $750 million notes
in 2017. Fitch
expects maturities will be refinanced with debt issuances or
commercial paper
borrowings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. as follows:
--Long-Term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';
--Bank loan 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Date of Relevant Committee: Feb. 15, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
