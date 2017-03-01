(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to the
senior unsecured notes issued by Brixmor Operating Partnership
L.P., the
operating partnership of Brixmor Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:
BRX). A full list
of Fitch's current ratings for BRX follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Stable Outlook reflect BRX's large and diverse
portfolio of 512
shopping centers, solid fixed charge coverage (FCC), and
appropriate leverage
for the rating level. These positive rating elements are offset
by lower
relative portfolio asset quality and sustained weak unencumbered
asset coverage
of unsecured debt (UA/UD).
Leverage Declining Steadily
Fitch expects BRX's leverage to improve to the low- to mid-6x
range by the end
of 2018 through a combination of same store net operating income
(SSNOI) growth,
incremental net operating income (NOI) from redevelopments, and
retained cash
flow. BRX's leverage for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31,
2016 was 6.7x
and 6.9x, respectively.
Progressing to Fully Unencumbered Portfolio
Brixmor's long-term goal is to have an entirely unencumbered
portfolio and the
company has made progress in repaying or refinancing maturing
mortgages. 76.1%
of the company's NOI was derived from unencumbered assets at
Dec. 31, 2016
compared to 61.7% at year-end 2015. The company has over $300
million of
mortgages maturing through the end of 2018 that Fitch expects
will be repaid
with cash on-hand and proceeds from unsecured bond issuances.
Fitch expects the NOI of BRX's unencumbered assets will continue
to cover its
unsecured debt (UA/UD ratio) at a level slightly below Fitch's
typical 2.0x
threshold for investment-grade issuers despite the company's
progress due to the
interplay between the debt yields on to-be unencumbered assets
and incremental
unsecured borrowings.
Asset Quality Below Peers
Fitch considers BRX's asset quality to be at the lower end of
its publicly
traded peers, based on the portfolio's current operating metrics
including per
square foot lease signings, occupancy, surrounding population
density and
demographics.
Fitch expects BRX to continue the program of reinvestment in its
properties via
redevelopment spend started under Blackstone's ownership. Longer
term, Fitch
expects BRX to reduce its exposure to tertiary markets by
selling assets and
recycling capital into primary and secondary markets where it
has scale.
Although BRX's asset quality is below its publicly traded REIT
peers, it
compares favorably with the stock of U.S. retail properties,
generally.
Improving FCC
Fitch expects BRX's FCC to sustain within the high-2x, low-3x
range through the
forecast period due to higher property NOI, partially offset by
higher interest
costs associated with refinancing lower cost variable rate,
often secured
borrowings with higher cost fixed rate unsecured debt.
FCC for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2016 was 3.0x. It
showed limited
volatility throughout the year as the company's cash interest
costs declined but
were balanced by growing recurring capital expenditures,
specifically increased
maintenance capex and tenant improvements related to the
company's portfolio
quality improvement initiative.
Adequate Liquidity
Fitch expects BRX's liquidity to remain adequate and is
bolstered by limited
debt maturities in 2017 before a $1 billion tranche of the
company's term loan
matures in 2018. The company has strategically measured its
expenses related to
the repositioning of its portfolio by approaching it with a
long-term view and
not overextending itself in any single calendar year.
Simple Portfolio Management Story; No Legacy Issues
BRX operates with a relatively straightforward business model
that includes
whole ownership of U.S.-based neighborhood and community
shopping centers. The
company has no material joint ventures, and Fitch does not
expect the company
will add joint venture equity to supplement its growth strategy
going forward.
Fitch expects BRX's external growth strategy will focus on
anchor repositionings
and redevelopment of existing centers.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that BRX's
financial profile
will remain appropriate for a 'BBB-' REIT during the rating
horizon.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--SSNOI growth of 2.7% and 2.6% in 2017 and 2018;
--No acquisitions or dispositions during the forecast period;
--Approximately $100 million of annual capital spending related
to re-tenanting
and redevelopment initiatives;
--Approximately $300 million of combined mortgage maturities in
2017 and 2018
refinanced with unsecured debt;
--Unsecured debt issuance of $1.35 billion in both 2017 and
2018;
--No primary equity offerings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may collectively, or individually, result
in positive
ratings momentum for BRX:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining in the mid-6x range
(leverage was
6.9x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
2.3x (coverage
was 3.0x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of net
unsecured debt
sustaining above 2x (unencumbered assets - valued as 4Q16
annualized
unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed capitalization rate of
8.5% to net
unsecured debt was 1.7x).
The following factors may collectively, or individually, result
in negative
ratings momentum for BRX:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x;
--Base case liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.25x.
Fitch currently rates Brixmor as follows:
Brixmor Property Group, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'.
Brixmor Operating Partnership, L.P.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolver 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0153
Committee Chairperson
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0581
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 18, 2016
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS
A summary of financial adjustments includes adjusting the
historical and
projected net debt of the company by assuming BRX requires $30
million of cash
for working capital purposes that is otherwise unavailable to
repay debt.
