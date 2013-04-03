(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings: BTG Pactual Holding S.A. (BTGH): --Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'F3'; --Support Rating '5'; --Long-term National Rating 'AA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term National Rating 'F1+(bra)'. BTG Investments LP (BTGI) --Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; --Support Rating '2'; --Senior Guaranteed Notes 'BBB-(EXP)'. KEY RATINGS DRIVERS: BTGH BTGH's long- and short-term IDR's and National Scale Ratings are equalized to those of its sole operating subsidiary, Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s (BTG Pactual, IDR 'BBB-'/Outlook Stable). BTGH is a pure holding company and directly controls 71.9% of BTG Pactual. The equalization of the ratings is based on the high correlation between the probability of default for BTGH and the bank. Both are incorporated in the same jurisdiction, being overseen by Brazilian authorities. Double leverage (equity investments in subsidiaries and BHC intangibles / equity) is low at 101% in December 2012, and liquidity risk management is centralized at the bank. BTGH's Support rating and Support rating floors are being assigned at '5' and 'NF', in view of BTGH's nature as a holding company, indicating that, although possible, external support cannot be relied upon. KEY RATING DRIVERS: BTGI BTGI's long-term IDR rating reflects its role as an integral BTG Pactual group and the implicit support BTGI receives from BTGH. According to Fitch's criteria BTGI is deemed as a core part of BTG Pactual Group. Despite its evident links with the group (franchise, common management, relevance of its revenue stream and completely aligned business model); BTGI is not a direct subsidiary of BTGH; hence, its rating its notched once from the rating of BTGH, the primary source of support to the entity. The current Support Rating of '2' is based on Fitch's assumption of support from BTGH it should be required, which is based on the previously stated considerations about its integration with the BTG Group and BTGH. In spite of being a separate entity from its sister company, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (Foreign currency IDR of 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable), BTGI shows the same ownership structure after the group's 2012 IPO where the floating portion of the shares of the bank and BTGI were sold as staples shares and are listed accordingly. The bank's asset management division is the investment manager for BTGI's proprietary trading and private equity investments, which result in the use of the same rigorous risk management measures and methodologies adopted by the bank. BTGI concentrates the bulk of the Principal Investment business and the group plans to concentrate all of this business under BTGI. The company's plan is to raise debt from several different sources in order to gradually transfer all of the group's proprietary trading activity to BTGI. Despite the planned debt issuances and third party funding, financial debt leverage should remain inferior to 1.0x; almost zero as of today. At end 2012, BTGI's equity base is relatively ample and unencumbered (14.5% of its total assets while total liabilities to equity stand at 5.9x). According to the forecast of the company total liabilities to equity may increase to 8.0x after the completion of the aforementioned issuances and fund raising. BTGI's financial profile benefits from the performance of its proprietary investments, which are largely composed of liquid financial instruments, low debt service charges and a very nimble operating structure outsourced to its sister bank. In the next two years the size of the balance sheet will increase due to the transfer of some of the proprietary trading portfolio in the bank to BTGI, which will be funded with medium-term debt. BTGI's policies call for the use of financial debt to finance proprietary trading activities and not long-term investments. The lack of recurrent and predictable fee income and the volatility of its proprietary trading and long-term (private equity like) investments, require a heavy utilization of the balance sheet while future earnings projections are deemed volatile in nature. BTGI's merchant banking investments are carried out through private equity funds and joint-ventures. In December 2012, total commitment undrawn was approximately R$1,759 million, which should be disbursed mostly over the next 24 months (up to eight years) through investments in private equity funds and the joint-ventures. The investment portfolio consists on a diversified group of portfolio companies primarily located in Brazil with a view to divestment within four to 10 years. During 2012, BTGI's performance benefited from its proprietary trading funds gains, which increased 133.1%, due to higher gains from fixed income products in Brazil, which benefited from the easing cycle of Brazilian interest rates and gains from investment in equities in 2012, primarily driven from the increase of BM&FBovespa index during this period. Also, the sale of an indirect interest in a company in the oil and gas industry resulted in a non-recurrent gain that benefited the company's net income. As expected, operating revenues may be volatile and concentrated in nature as is similar to other companies focused on this business niche. Fitch has also assigned BTGI upcoming issuance of senior guaranteed notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The notes will be fully and irrevocable guaranteed by BTGH and hence, the rating of the notes is equalized to the rating of the guarantor. The assignment of the final rating is subject to final documentation conforming to that already received by Fitch. The issuance will have a maturity of five years, and the amount of the notes and the interest rate will be set at the time of the issuance. Interest payments will be made semi-annually until maturity. The principal and interest amounts will be settled in U.S. dollars (USD). RATING SENSITIVITIES: BTGH Changes on the rating of BTG Pactual may lead to changes on BTGH's ratings. Also, an increase of its double leverage ratio above 120% or a deterioration of its debt service metrics may result in a downgrade of BTGH's ratings. BTGH, incorporated in June 2009, is the holding which controls BTG Pactual with 71.9% of the total capital (82.51% of the voting capital). The balance is held by foreign investors (13.3%, such as JC Flowers and sovereign funds from China, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, among others), further to floating shares (14.8%). BTGH is controlled (28.84% of the total capital and 57.12% of the voting capital) by Andre Esteves, with the remainder divided among 165 BTG Pactual executives. RATING SENSITIVITIES: BTGI Changes on the rating of BTG Pactual or BTGH may lead to changes on BTGI's ratings. A material deterioration of BTGI's financial profile where sustained losses and/or a significant increase of its leverage may hinder the overall financial profile of BTG Group, may trigger a rating downgrade. BTGH and BTGI Profile BTGH, incorporated in June 2009, is the holding which controls BTG Pactual with 71.9% of the total capital (82.51% of the voting capital). The balance is held by foreign investors (13.3%, such as JC Flowers and sovereign funds from China, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, among others), further to floating shares (14.8%). BTGH is controlled (28.84% of the total capital and 57.12% of the voting capital) by Andre Esteves, with the remainder divided among 165 BTG Pactual executives. BTGI is an investment vehicle and a sister company to Banco BTG Pactual and an integral part of BTG Pactual group. BTGI carries part of the group's proprietary trading investments and its merchant banking investments, which include both private equity funds and co-investment through joint ventures. Since 2011, it has no operating activities or employees, its investments are managed by the bank's asset management unit, BTG Pactual Group is one of the largest merchant banking groups in Brazil and Latin America, focused on treasury activities (proprietary and for clients), third party asset management, corporate finance (mergers and acquisitions, finance consulting, etc), private banking and capital markets (fixed and variable income issuances). Contact: Primary Analyst for BTG Pactual Holding S.A. and Secondary Analyst for BTGI Pedro Gomes Director +55-11 4504-2604 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor - Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100 Primary Analyst for BTGI and Secondary Analyst for BTG Pactual Holding S.A. Eduardo Ribas Senior Analyst +55-11-4504-2213 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 23, 2011); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.