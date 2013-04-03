(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the
following ratings:
BTG Pactual Holding S.A. (BTGH):
--Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'F3';
--Support Rating '5';
--Long-term National Rating 'AA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National Rating 'F1+(bra)'.
BTG Investments LP (BTGI)
--Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Support Rating '2';
--Senior Guaranteed Notes 'BBB-(EXP)'.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS: BTGH
BTGH's long- and short-term IDR's and National Scale Ratings are
equalized to
those of its sole operating subsidiary, Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s
(BTG Pactual,
IDR 'BBB-'/Outlook Stable). BTGH is a pure holding company and
directly controls
71.9% of BTG Pactual. The equalization of the ratings is based
on the high
correlation between the probability of default for BTGH and the
bank. Both are
incorporated in the same jurisdiction, being overseen by
Brazilian authorities.
Double leverage (equity investments in subsidiaries and BHC
intangibles /
equity) is low at 101% in December 2012, and liquidity risk
management is
centralized at the bank. BTGH's Support rating and Support
rating floors are
being assigned at '5' and 'NF', in view of BTGH's nature as a
holding company,
indicating that, although possible, external support cannot be
relied upon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: BTGI
BTGI's long-term IDR rating reflects its role as an integral BTG
Pactual group
and the implicit support BTGI receives from BTGH. According to
Fitch's criteria
BTGI is deemed as a core part of BTG Pactual Group. Despite its
evident links
with the group (franchise, common management, relevance of its
revenue stream
and completely aligned business model); BTGI is not a direct
subsidiary of BTGH;
hence, its rating its notched once from the rating of BTGH, the
primary source
of support to the entity. The current Support Rating of '2' is
based on Fitch's
assumption of support from BTGH it should be required, which is
based on the
previously stated considerations about its integration with the
BTG Group and
BTGH.
In spite of being a separate entity from its sister company,
Banco BTG Pactual
S.A. (Foreign currency IDR of 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable), BTGI
shows the same
ownership structure after the group's 2012 IPO where the
floating portion of the
shares of the bank and BTGI were sold as staples shares and are
listed
accordingly. The bank's asset management division is the
investment manager for
BTGI's proprietary trading and private equity investments, which
result in the
use of the same rigorous risk management measures and
methodologies adopted by
the bank.
BTGI concentrates the bulk of the Principal Investment business
and the group
plans to concentrate all of this business under BTGI. The
company's plan is to
raise debt from several different sources in order to gradually
transfer all of
the group's proprietary trading activity to BTGI. Despite the
planned debt
issuances and third party funding, financial debt leverage
should remain
inferior to 1.0x; almost zero as of today. At end 2012, BTGI's
equity base is
relatively ample and unencumbered (14.5% of its total assets
while total
liabilities to equity stand at 5.9x). According to the forecast
of the company
total liabilities to equity may increase to 8.0x after the
completion of the
aforementioned issuances and fund raising.
BTGI's financial profile benefits from the performance of its
proprietary
investments, which are largely composed of liquid financial
instruments, low
debt service charges and a very nimble operating structure
outsourced to its
sister bank. In the next two years the size of the balance sheet
will increase
due to the transfer of some of the proprietary trading portfolio
in the bank to
BTGI, which will be funded with medium-term debt. BTGI's
policies call for the
use of financial debt to finance proprietary trading activities
and not
long-term investments. The lack of recurrent and predictable fee
income and the
volatility of its proprietary trading and long-term (private
equity like)
investments, require a heavy utilization of the balance sheet
while future
earnings projections are deemed volatile in nature.
BTGI's merchant banking investments are carried out through
private equity funds
and joint-ventures. In December 2012, total commitment undrawn
was approximately
R$1,759 million, which should be disbursed mostly over the next
24 months (up to
eight years) through investments in private equity funds and the
joint-ventures.
The investment portfolio consists on a diversified group of
portfolio companies
primarily located in Brazil with a view to divestment within
four to 10 years.
During 2012, BTGI's performance benefited from its proprietary
trading funds
gains, which increased 133.1%, due to higher gains from fixed
income products in
Brazil, which benefited from the easing cycle of Brazilian
interest rates and
gains from investment in equities in 2012, primarily driven from
the increase of
BM&FBovespa index during this period. Also, the sale of an
indirect interest in
a company in the oil and gas industry resulted in a
non-recurrent gain that
benefited the company's net income. As expected, operating
revenues may be
volatile and concentrated in nature as is similar to other
companies focused on
this business niche.
Fitch has also assigned BTGI upcoming issuance of senior
guaranteed notes an
expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The notes will be fully and
irrevocable
guaranteed by BTGH and hence, the rating of the notes is
equalized to the rating
of the guarantor. The assignment of the final rating is subject
to final
documentation conforming to that already received by Fitch.
The issuance will have a maturity of five years, and the amount
of the notes and
the interest rate will be set at the time of the issuance.
Interest payments
will be made semi-annually until maturity. The principal and
interest amounts
will be settled in U.S. dollars (USD).
RATING SENSITIVITIES: BTGH
Changes on the rating of BTG Pactual may lead to changes on
BTGH's ratings.
Also, an increase of its double leverage ratio above 120% or a
deterioration of
its debt service metrics may result in a downgrade of BTGH's
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: BTGI
Changes on the rating of BTG Pactual or BTGH may lead to changes
on BTGI's
ratings. A material deterioration of BTGI's financial profile
where sustained
losses and/or a significant increase of its leverage may hinder
the overall
financial profile of BTG Group, may trigger a rating downgrade.
BTGH and BTGI Profile
BTGI is an investment vehicle and a sister company to Banco BTG
Pactual and an
integral part of BTG Pactual group. BTGI carries part of the
group's proprietary
trading investments and its merchant banking investments, which
include both
private equity funds and co-investment through joint ventures.
Since 2011, it
has no operating activities or employees, its investments are
managed by the
bank's asset management unit,
BTG Pactual Group is one of the largest merchant banking groups
in Brazil and
Latin America, focused on treasury activities (proprietary and
for clients),
third party asset management, corporate finance (mergers and
acquisitions,
finance consulting, etc), private banking and capital markets
(fixed and
variable income issuances).
Contact:
Primary Analyst for BTG Pactual Holding S.A. and Secondary
Analyst for BTGI
Pedro Gomes
Director
+55-11 4504-2604
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor - Sao Paulo - SP - CEP:
01418-100
Primary Analyst for BTGI and Secondary Analyst for BTG Pactual
Holding S.A.
Eduardo Ribas
Senior Analyst
+55-11-4504-2213
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
