CHICAGO, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB+' rating
to CA, Inc.'s
(NASDAQ: CA) $500 million senior notes offering. Fitch's actions
affect
approximately $2.8 billion of total debt, including the
currently undrawn
revolving credit facility (RCF).
CA announced this morning it is selling $500 million of senior
notes, comprised
of $250 million of 5-year notes and $250 million of 10-year
notes. Net proceeds
will be used for general corporate purposes, including
pre-funding the company's
$500 million senior notes maturing Dec. 1, 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Outlook continue to reflect Fitch's expectation
for solid annual
free cash flow (FCF) and conservative financial policies,
despite weak top-line
trends over the near term.
Revenue growth should be negative for fiscal 2014, due to timing
of the
company's mainframe renewal portfolio and lower new product
sales in fiscal
2013. CA's mainframe renewal portfolio is heavily weighted to
the second half of
fiscal 2014 and, given historical renewal rates of more than
90%, should
translate to the resumption of revenue growth beyond the near
term.
Over the longer term, sales growth within mainframe markets
should remain
minimal and driven by capacity expansion. More substantial
revenue growth will
depend upon the success of CA's enterprise go-to-market
strategy, given solid
market growth for information technology (IT) management
solutions for small- to
medium-sized businesses (SMB). Nonetheless, longer sales cycles
in these target
market may delay meaningful revenue growth.
CA's number 2 position in the mainframe market and high
switching costs will
drive ongoing recurring revenues and FCF. Operating
profitability in the
mainframe segment should remain in excess of 50%, versus high-
and mid-single
digits for CA's enterprise and services segments, respectively.
Operating profitability should be pressured over the near term,
due to lower
revenues and cash restructuring. Beyond the near term,
operating profit margin
should remain at more than 30%. Fitch estimates operating margin
was
approximately 31% in fiscal 2013, flat from the prior year.
Fitch continues to expect annual FCF of more than $500 million,
driven by solid
operating profitability and lower capital spending following the
completion of
CA's enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems investments.
Pre-dividend FCF
should continue to consistently exceed $1 billion, supported by
the high
customer renewal rates associated with the software industry.
Fitch anticipates CA will use FCF to fund small
technology-focused acquisitions
and share repurchases under the company's $1.5 billion
authorization, of which
$452 million was still available at June 30, 2013. Fitch
believes acquisitions
spending could exceed CA's average of $275 million in recent
years, given
fragmentation within the enterprise space.
CA's credit metrics will remain solid for the rating. Fitch
expects FCF-to-total
debt higher than 50%, total leverage (total debt-to-operating
EBITDA) below
1.5x, and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense above 20x.
Leverage tolerance factors in significant deferred revenue
balances and Fitch's
expectations are that the ratio of cash balances and accounts
receivables to
deferred revenue (including long term) and other short-term
liabilities will not
diverge dramatically from historical levels.
The use of a portion of existing cash balances is accommodated
at current
ratings given the company's substantial billings backlog as well
as Fitch's
belief that deferred revenue balances carry high incremental
operating margins.
Importantly, Fitch does not anticipate a material reduction in
bookings over
time, given significant switching costs associated with the
software industry.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions could occur if: i) revenues contract
over a sustained
period, signaling faster than anticipated shrinking of the
mainframe market or
less competitive technology enterprise offerings or ii)
operating profit margin
declines, likely from a failure to take share in enterprise
markets and
adequately scale down mainframe market costs.
Positive rating actions are less likely over the intermediate
term, in the
absence of meaningfully stronger contribution from the
Enterprise Solutions
business resulting in a more balanced sales mix.
Pro forma for the issuance, Fitch believes CA's liquidity at
June 30, 2013 was
solid and supported by: i) $3.1 billion of cash and cash
equivalents,
approximately 65% of which was located outside the U.S., and ii)
an undrawn $1
billion RCF expiring June 7, 2018. More than $500 million of
annual FCF also
supports liquidity.
Pro forma for the issuance, total debt at June 30, 2013 was $1.8
billion and
consisted mainly of: $500 million of 6.125% senior notes due
2014; $250 million
of senior notes due 2018; $750 million of 5.375% senior notes
due 2019; and $250
million of senior notes due 2023.
The ratings continue to be supported by:
--Strong share positions in, and high switching costs associated
with, core
mainframe and security markets, which constitute the majority of
CA's revenue
mix and drive recurring maintenance revenue;
--Annual FCF in excess of $500 million, largely from the
diversification of CA's
customer base;
--Conservative financial policies and solid credit protection
measures, despite
the company's significant dividend.
Ratings concerns center on:
--Lower than industry-wide revenue growth from very low revenue
growth in
mainframe software, which continues to constitute a significant
proportion
(albeit highly profitable) of total revenues;
--Operating profit margins for the faster-growth Enterprise
Solutions businesses
that are significantly below that of the Mainframe segment;
--Meaningfully larger competitors with superior financial
flexibility.
Fitch rates CA as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
