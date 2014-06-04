(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to Capital One Bank (USA), National Association (COBNA) and Capital One, NA's (CONA) $15 billion bank note program. The program consists of the ability to issue a mix of senior unsecured notes, subordinated notes, and short-term debt. The debt level ratings are detailed below and are consistent with Fitch's notching criteria from each of the entities' long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs). The IDRs are currently 'A-/F1' and the VRs are 'a-'); they were last affirmed on Oct. 8, 2013 following Fitch's large regional bank peer review. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT AND SHORT-TERM DEBT COBNA and CONA's senior debt and short-term debt ratings are equalized with each entity's long- and short-term IDR (currently 'A-/F1') in accordance with Fitch's rating criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT AND SHORT-TERM DEBT COBNA and CONA's senior and short-term debt ratings are sensitive to any changes in the IDRs for COBNA or CONA. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT COBNA and CONA's subordinated debt rating is a notch below the entities' 'a-' VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT The ratings of subordinated debt and issued by COBNA or CONA are primarily sensitive to any change in each of the entities VR. No rating action is being taken on the long- or short-term deposits of either COBNA or CONA. Fitch has assigned the following ratings: Capital One Bank (USA), National Association --Short-term debt 'F1'. Capital One, National Association --Subordinated debt 'BBB+' Fitch has affirmed the following: Capital One Bank (USA), National Association --Senior debt at 'A-'; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB+' Capital One, National Association --Senior debt at 'A-' --Short-term debt at 'F1'. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison, St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9121 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January 2014); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (January 2014); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (January 2014); --U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.