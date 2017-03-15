(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to CA,
Inc.'s (CA) issuance of $850 million multi-tranche senior
unsecured notes with
five- to 10-year maturities. CA intends to use the proceeds for
general
corporate purposes, which may include the funding of some or all
of the Veracode
acquisition and the repayment of existing notes due 2018. CA's
Long-Term Issuer
Rating (IDR) is 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. A complete list of
current ratings
follows at the end of this release.
The acquisition of Veracode will strengthen CA's DevOps position
by adding
leading applications security testing (AST) capabilities that
integrate security
into software development. The deal accelerates growth in
security testing,
which is outpacing broader security market growth and will
continue to benefit
from increasing penetration of web- and cloud-based business
applications over
the next few years. The acquisition also provides meaningful
opportunities for
CA to sell into Veracode's core mid-size enterprise customer
base, while adding
AST offerings to CA's installed base of large enterprise
customers.
CA expects Veracode will add 2%-3% to revenue for fiscal 2018,
which Fitch
estimates equates to roughly $100 million of annual revenue,
including the
deferred revenue haircut. This equates to a more than 6x annual
revenue
acquisition multiple including the haircut but likely closer to
5x without it.
As is typical with the SaaS model, acquired operating profit
margins will be
modestly dilutive to CA's corporate-wide margins but should
expand from
increasing scale.
On March 6, 2017, CA announced it reached a definitive agreement
to acquire
privately held Veracode for $614 million of total cash
consideration. CA expects
the deal to close in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 (ended
June 2017) and is
subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory
approvals. On Jan.
18, 2017, CA also completed its acquisition of Automic Holding
GmbH (Automic)
for aggregate cash consideration of approximately EUR600
million.
As of Dec. 31, 2016, CA had $2.8 billion in cash and cash
equivalents; however,
only 21% of this cash and cash equivalents was located in the
U.S. Post the
acquisition of Automic on Jan. 18, 2017, Fitch estimates CA had
$2.2 billion in
cash and cash equivalents, of which, 27% was located in the U.S.
The new notes
issuance will bolster CA's domestic cash balances to support the
funding of the
Veracode acquisition. Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt
to operating
EBITDA) to be 1.6x for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Dec. 31,
2016, pro forma
for new $850 million notes issuance, and Automic and Veracode
acquisitions,
below Fitch's negative leverage-focused rating sensitivity of 2x
and should
provide sufficient headroom for the company to execute on its
technology-focused
acquisition strategy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Comprehensive Product Portfolio: Fitch believes CA's product
portfolio addresses
most major types of application development and delivery and
infrastructure
software. Broad product coverage provides CA with access to a
large addressable
market, the ability to offer a suite of solutions versus a
complex and costly
combination of point solutions from multiple providers, and
diversification
against weakness in demand for a particular product.
Mainframe Concentration: Mainframe Solutions comprise 54% of
CA's total revenue
and 85% of total segment operating profit at the end of December
2016. Fitch
expects this segment to decline low single digits based on the
lack of new use
cases for mainframes and price declines that outweigh usage
growth (generally
measured in millions of instructions per second (MIPS)). Despite
expected
lackluster revenue performance, Fitch believes that mainframe
technology will
remain viable over the long-term due to its security,
availability and
through-put advantages for mission critical applications, thus
providing CA with
an ongoing highly cash generative business.
Competitive Landscape: Fitch believes CA is among the leaders in
the
infrastructure software market, with varying levels of strength
across the
various market segments. The company competes with larger
players such as IBM,
Micro Focus (formerly HP Enterprise) and Microsoft, as well as
others such as
BMC Software and Compuware. As with any other software company,
market
leadership does not insulate CA from the competitive nature of
the software
industry. Fitch believes CA's security products will face an
increasingly
intense competitive environment as cyber security is receiving
massive amounts
of attention from companies and investors of all sizes.
Resilient to Cloud Disruption: Cloud disruption across the
software industry has
been well documented. While virtually every software provider
must invest in
cloud capabilities, Fitch believes the lower rate of cloud
adoption in
infrastructure software somewhat insulates CA and its peers
(particularly those
outside of mainframe environments) from the revenue and margin
pressures
pervasive across application software vendors.
Strong Margins, FCF: Fitch expects CA to generate funds from
operations (FFO)
margins of about 25% and post-dividend FCF margins in the low to
mid-teens (over
$500 million annually). A slowly decreasing mix of higher margin
Mainframe
Solutions revenue should exert some downward pressure on
margins, although Fitch
expects CA to manage costs such that EBITDA margins remain
around 40% over the
rating horizon.
Capital Allocation: Fitch's forecast allows for acquisition
spend averaging $300
million to $500 million per year with annual variations outside
of that range.
Fitch expects CA to continue repurchasing shares with excess FCF
after M&A
spend. Also, Fitch expects the company to continue paying a
dividend with modest
growth on a per share basis.
Leverage: Fitch calculates total leverage (total unadjusted debt
to operating
EBITDA) as of Dec. 31, 2016 of 1.6x, pro forma for Automic and
Veracode
acquisitions. CA has historically maintained a conservative
leverage profile and
Fitch forecasts future levels to be roughly in line with the
current ones.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CA include:
--Excluding contributions from Automic and Veracode, Fitch
assumes flat to
slightly negative organic revenue growth as low single digit
declines in
Mainframe Solutions and low to mid single digit declines in
Professional
Services offset growth in Enterprise Solutions; Fitch assumes
total revenue
growth will be relatively flat driven by low- to mid-single
digit growth in
Enterprise Solutions and acquired revenue from M&A. Fitch
expects acquisitions
of Automic and Veracode to add 4%-5% to revenue in FY2018.
--EBITDA margins around 40% as scaling of nascent Enterprise
Solutions products
and cost controls offset increasing mix of lower margin
Enterprise Services
revenue
--Domestic acquisition spend averaging $300 million per year,
with annual
variations around that figure likely;
--Annual mid-cycle FCF to exceed $500 million (post-dividend);
--Annual share repurchases sufficient to offset dilution;
--Debt maturing within rating horizon is refinanced at like
amounts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions would likely coincide with the adoption
of a more
aggressive capital allocation policy that increases total
debt-to-EBITDA beyond
2x or FFO Adjusted Leverage above 4x on a sustained basis, or
event-driven
merger and acquisition activity that drives leverage above these
levels in the
absence of a credible de-leveraging plan.
Additionally, negative rating actions could stem from Fitch's
expectation that
CA's Enterprise Solutions segment will not generate organic
revenue growth
during the ratings horizon indicating that the company's
operating strategies
have not captured sufficient traction to offset ongoing revenue
declines within
its legacy products and services.
Positive rating actions are unlikely in the intermediate term in
the absence of
meaningfully stronger contribution from Enterprise Solutions
that results in a
more balanced revenue mix.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes CA has strong liquidity based on cash and cash
equivalent
balances of $2.3 billion post Veracode acquisition (73% of which
is held in
subsidiaries outside of the U.S.), Fitch's expectations for over
$500 million of
annual mid-cycle FCF and undrawn $1 billion revolver. CA has a
staggered
maturity profile with its senior notes maturing in 2018, 2019,
2020 and 2023,
and its term loan maturing in 2022. The new notes issuance will
have five- to
10-year maturities.
Pro forma for the issuance, total funded debt is $2.8 billion
and consists of:
--$1 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility due
2019(undrawn);
--$300 million senior unsecured term loan due 2022;
--$250 million 2.875% senior unsecured notes due 2018;
--$750 million 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019;
--$400 million 3.600% senior unsecured notes due 2020;
--$250 million 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023;
--New $500 million senior unsecured notes with 5-year maturity;
--New $350 million senior unsecured notes with 10-year maturity;
--$10 million of capital leases and other obligations.
Fitch currently rates CA Inc. as follow:
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Revolving Credit Facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--New $500 million senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--New $350 million senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alen Lin (assumed Primary Analyst role on March 15, 2017)
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5471
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Committee Chairperson
Alen Lin
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5471
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Aug. 22, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Fitch made no
material financial
statement adjustments that depart from those contained in the
published
financial statements of CA, Inc.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
