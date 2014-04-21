(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP; BBB+/Negative/F2) EUR3bn commercial
paper (CP)
programme an expected Short-term rating of 'F2(EXP)'. The
assignment of the
final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The CP programme's rating is aligned with CDP's Short term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) as the notes under the programme are expected to rank at
least pari passu
with all present and future unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
issuer other than obligations mandatorily preferred by law
applying to companies
generally.
The rating is assigned to the programme and not to the notes
under the
programme. Fitch expects the notes issued under the programme to
rank equally
with CDP's other unsubordinated obligations.
The ratings of CDP reflect Fitch's expectation of a high
probability of support
from the Italian government in light of the latter's guarantee
on the
overwhelming majority of the issuer's liabilities and postal
savings, as well as
CDP's strong integration with government policy. CDP's prominent
role in lending
to both national and subnational governments makes its credit
profile highly
correlated with that of Italy's sovereign.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to CDP's Short term IDR would be mirrored in the CP
programme's rating.
For more information on the key sensitivities related to CDP's
ratings, see
"Fitch Affirms
Italian CDP at 'BBB+', Outlook Negative" dated 29 November 2013
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 203
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 879087 216
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International
Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United
States", dated 9
April 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
