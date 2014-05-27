BRIEF-Forent Energy announces demand payment by its lender
* Says company is continuing to pursue strategic alternatives within timeline of notice period.
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 35 issue of AUD125m mortgage-covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due in May 2024 and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CBA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and an asset percentage (AP) of 89.5%, which is equivalent to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating, supporting a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis, and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on CBA's IDR.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average residual life of the cover assets at 15.4 years, and the liabilities at 5.1 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the issuer's Long-Term IDR were downgraded by two or more notches; the D-Cap fell by more than one category; or the programme's AP rose above the breakeven AP of 89.5%.
* Says company is continuing to pursue strategic alternatives within timeline of notice period.
* Wells Fargo announces support for Paypal Wallet for in-store transactions