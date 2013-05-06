(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+'
rating to The
Central America Bottling Corporation's (CBC) USD100 million
reopening of its
senior notes due 2022. Proceeds from the notes are expected to
be used for
general corporate purposes including acquisitions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CBC's ratings are supported by the company's long track record
of operations as
an anchor bottler of the PepsiCo system in Central America and
the Caribbean,
diversified product portfolio of leading beverage brands across
its franchised
territories, and broad distribution network. The ratings also
benefit from the
company's good operating performance, characterized by positive
and stable cash
flow generation, and solid credit metrics. In addition, the
company has the
implied operative and technical support of PepsiCo which owns a
18% of its
equity.
CBC's ratings are constrained by strong competition within the
beverage
industry, the volatility in the cost of its main raw materials
which pressures
the company's margins, and some exposure of cash generation to
low-rated
countries.
In 2012, CBC's total adjusted debt calculated by Fitch reached
USD347 million,
out of which USD4 million was related to preferred capital. This
adjusted debt
excludes USD112 of debt under a lender of record structure that
the company
implemented for its operations in Central America. Fitch
estimates that CBC's
credit metrics remain solid for the rating category. For the
year ended 2012,
the company's EBITDA to gross interest expense was 4.2x, while
the total
adjusted debt to EBITDA and total adjusted net debt to EBITDA
were 2.9x and
1.9x, respectively.
On a pro forma basis, including the proceeds from the senior
note reopening,
Fitch estimates total adjusted debt to EBITDA around 3.7x and
total adjusted net
debt to EBITDA close to 1.9x.
Fitch expects that CBC will maintain its positive growth trend
and improved
profitability. For the year ended 2012, the company's net
revenues were USD1.1
billion, which represented an increase of 24% when compared to
2011. The
acquisition of Grupo Tesalia in Ecuador which closed in May 2012
contributed
around 14% of the increase in sales, while the rest came from
organic growth in
CBC's current territories. In terms of profitability, CBC's
EBITDA margin
improved to 11% at year-end 2012, as a result of the continuous
implementation
of production and distribution efficiencies, hedging initiatives
in main raw
materials, and the consolidation of its operations in the
Caribbean and Ecuador.
Fitch expects that CBC's planned capital expenditures of around
USD80 million in
2013 could limit its free cash flow generation (FCF, defined as
cash flow from
operations less capital expenditures and dividends). In 2012,
the company's FCF
as estimated by Fitch was negative mainly as a result of higher
capital
expenditures of around USD75 million and USD13 of dividends. CBC
continued
generating stable cash flow from operations of approximately
USD46 million
during 2012.
CBC's adjusted liquidity position, excluding the effect of the
lender
restructure, is ample with USD117 million of cash, and held to
maturity
investments and USD34 million of short-term debt. In addition,
CBC's debt
maturity profile is manageable with no significant debt
maturities in the next
few years. Fitch considers that the proceeds from the reopening
will contribute
to strengthening the company's liquidity position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors considered positive to credit quality include a
combination of better
operating results, stronger cash flow generation from
higher-rated countries and
solid credits metrics on a sustained basis. The ratings could be
negatively
pressured by a deterioration of the company's capital structure
resulting in
higher debt and leverage ratios, as well as a decline in its
operating results
due to adverse market conditions.
Fitch currently rates CBC as follows:
--Foreign currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+';
--Local currency long-term IDR 'BB+';
--USD200 million senior notes due 2022 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Villalobos
Associate Director
+506-2296-9182
Committee Chairperson
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
