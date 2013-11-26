(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a credit
rating of 'BBB-' to
the $450 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued by CBL &
Associates
Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of CBL & Associates
Properties, Inc. (NYSE:
CBL). The notes have an annual coupon rate of 5.25% and were
priced at 98.972%
of the principal amount to yield 5.384% to maturity or 260 basis
points (bps)
over the benchmark rate.
CBL expects to use the net proceeds to reduce amounts
outstanding under the
company's revolving credit facilities and for general corporate
purposes.
Fitch currently rates CBL as follows:
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock 'BB'.
CBL & Associates Limited Partnership
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured lines of credit 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the company's large, well-diversified
portfolio of
predominantly regional mall assets, strong franchise value,
sufficient credit
metrics for the rating, and adequate financial flexibility
highlighted by
improving access to capital and growing unencumbered asset pool.
These strengths
are offset by lower growth prospects and less liquidity in
lower-productivity
malls relative to Class A peers, and elevated secured leverage.
'ONLY GAME IN TOWN' STRATEGY
CBL's investment strategy focuses on owning dominant retail
centers in
middle-markets that are insulated from competition. The average
CBL property is
located 30 miles from its nearest competitor with nearly half of
the portfolio
meeting this 'only game in town' investment philosophy. This
strategy creates
net operating income (NOI) stability and provides barriers to
entry given that
the modest population in these regions generally does not
support more than one
sizable regional mall or retail center. The company's franchise
value also leads
to strong relationships with retailers while an ongoing
redevelopment strategy
enhances asset quality, which helps deter new competition from
entering the
market.
SOLID DIVERSITY BY GEOGRAPHY AND TENANT
The company has a granular real estate portfolio across 30
states (including
owned and managed assets) that benefits from strong tenant and
geographic
diversification. St. Louis is CBL's largest market and generated
8.2% of
annualized revenues for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2013,
while the top five
markets generated 20.6%. Limited Brands is the company's largest
tenant, having
generated 3.2% of annualized revenues at Sept. 30, 2013 with the
top 10 tenants
generating only 18.6%. Further, more than 72% of revenues are
generated from
tenants that individually contribute less than 1% of annual
revenue. This
granularity insulates the company's cashflows from economic
weakness in any
particular region as well as credit risk at the tenant level.
UNDERPERFORMANCE RELATIVE TO CLASS A PEERS
CBL has underperformed its mall REIT peers on a same-store NOI
growth basis by
100 bps on average since 2001. The majority of these peers focus
on Class A
properties in more infill locations (tenant sales per square
foot average $570),
which are generally higher productivity, lower
capitalization-rate assets with
outsized growth. However, CBL's portfolio (average tenant sales
of $358 per
square foot ) outperformed Pennsylvania REIT, which owns
predominantly
lower-productivity centers ($381/sf), by 90 bps during the same
time span.
GROWING OUTLET PRESENCE
CBL continues to grow its outlet footprint through joint
ventures with Horizon
Group Properties. The portfolio currently consists of four
properties with 1.4
million sf and is projected to grow to over 1.7 million sf with
the addition of
a project in Louisville next year. The joint ventures have
generated strong
double-digit returns on these projects and management has
indicated that CBL
will target a new project every 12-18 months. Fitch views this
strategy
favorably given the continued solid performance for outlets,
together with the
complementary nature of the business to CBL's core mall
portfolio.
ASSET REPOSITIONING
Small-shop leasing spreads increased 12.8% on a GAAP basis
during the third
quarter, driven by a 26.1% improvement on new leases and 9.5% on
renewals. The
outsized growth on new leases was driven by CBL's active tenant
repositioning
strategy, which focuses on replacing weaker-performing retailers
on short-term,
percentage-heavy rents with stronger tenants generating higher
sales per square
foot.
Fitch views this strategy favorably given the company's focus on
longer-term
rent growth with stronger credit quality tenants, though there
is execution risk
given the potential for downtime-driven vacancy and replacement
capital costs
across the portfolio. Fitch expects that blended lease spreads
will sustain
above 10% into 2014, which should drive same-store NOI growth of
approximately
1.5%.
INVESTMENT-GRADE CREDIT METRICS
CBL's leverage has declined steadily to 6.6x at Sept. 30, 2013
from 8.1x at
fiscal year-end (FYE) 2008. Fitch expects that leverage will
decline below 6.5x
over the next 12-24 months.
Fixed-charge coverage was 2.2x for the trailing 12 months (TTM)
ended Sept. 30,
2013 and is expected to remain in the low 2.0x range. Fitch
defines fixed-charge
coverage as recurring operating EBITDA, less recurring capital
expenditures and
straight-line rent adjustments, divided by total interest
incurred and preferred
dividends. These metrics are adequate for the 'BBB-' rating.
TRANSITION TO UNSECURED FINANCING STRATEGY
The company continues to undergo a transition to a predominantly
unsecured-focused debt financing strategy. Since late 2012, the
company has
converted its corporate lines of credit to unsecured and raised
$850 million of
unsecured term loans and bonds. This has driven CBL's pro-forma
secured
debt/total debt ratio to 77% from 92% at FYE 2009, with Fitch
expecting the
metric to decline to below 70% by 2015.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY AND UNENCUMBERED ASSET PROFILE
CBL has adequate base case liquidity of 1.4x from Oct. 1,
2013-Dec. 31, 2015.
Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity divided
by uses of
liquidity. Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash,
availability under
the unsecured revolving credit facility pro forma for the 2023
notes offering,
and projected retained cash flow from operating activities after
dividends.
Uses of liquidity include pro-rata debt maturities, expected
recurring capital
expenditures, and remaining development costs.
The company's unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt at
Sept. 30, 2013
(calculated using a stressed 8.5% cap rate on 2012 unencumbered
NOI) is adequate
for the rating at 2.0x. Fitch expects that coverage will remain
stable over the
next 12-24 months as the company continues to transition to an
unsecured-focused
debt strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on CBL's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x
(leverage at Sept. 30,
2013 was 6.6x);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x (coverage
for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2013 was 2.2x);
--Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt (based on a
stressed 8.5% cap
rate) maintaining above 2.0x.
The following factors may have a negative impact on the
company's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
1.8x;
--Reduced financial flexibility stemming from sustained high
secured leverage
and/or significant utilization under lines of credit.
