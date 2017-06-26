(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to CBS
Corporation's (CBS) proposed offering of five-year and 10-year
senior unsecured
notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The proceeds of the
offering are expected
to be used for general corporate purposes including the
repayment of outstanding
debt.
Fitch currently rates CBS's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'.
Approximately $9
billion of debt was outstanding as of March 31, 2017, including
$30 million of
commercial paper (CP). A full list of ratings follows at the end
of this
release.
CBS's capital structure and credit protection metrics remain
within Fitch's
expectation for the current rating. Gross leverage approximated
2.8x as of the
latest 12-month (LTM) period ended March 31, 2017, relatively
flat from year-end
2016 and consistent with our expectation that leverage would
trend higher owing
to the exclusion of the radio segment cash flows (split-off
expected to be
completed in second half of 2017) and increased shareholder
repatriation in
2016. While CBS is maintaining leverage levels close to Fitch's
3x gross
leverage target for the current ratings, Fitch believes that the
company's solid
execution of increasing non-advertising revenue sources,
including content
licensing, distribution and retransmission revenues, provides
the company
greater financial flexibility at the current 'BBB' rating level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Outside of investing in its core businesses and growth
initiatives, share
repurchases continue to be the centerpiece of CBS's capital
allocation strategy.
Shareholder returns that exceed free cash flow (FCF) generation
are incorporated
into the current ratings to the extent that leverage remains
roughly in-line
with Fitch's 3x total leverage threshold.
Strong Portfolio of Content Assets: CBS benefits from its strong
portfolio of
content assets including the CBS Television Network, Showtime
Networks and CBS
Sports Network. The company is consistently a producer of highly
desirable
primetime content as evidenced by the CBS Television Network's
No.1 position in
terms of primetime viewership for the last nine consecutive
years. The
positioning allows CBS to effectively monetize its programming
into advertising
revenues, growing retransmission and reverse retransmission
revenues,
syndication revenues, and over-the-top (OTT) and subscription
video on demand
(SVOD) revenues.
Improved Revenue Mix: Growing content licensing and
distribution, affiliate and
subscription revenues are improving CBS's revenue mix and are in
line with the
company's long-term objective to increase non-advertising
revenue sources.
However, CBS's exposure to advertising revenues at 45% excluding
CBS Radio is
relatively high compared to other diversified media companies.
Growing and Stable Retransmission Revenues: CBS's retransmission
consent/reverse
compensation revenue surpassed $1 billion in FY 2016 (a full
year ahead of
schedule) and is expected to grow to $2.5 billion by 2020. This
revenue stream
provides a stable and recurring element to CBS's revenue base,
which mitigates
some of the volatility associated with advertising revenues.
Additionally, the
high margin characteristic of these revenues strengthens the
company's operating
profile.
Executing on Revenue Growth Plan: Fitch believes CBS's plan to
leverage its
content-centric strategy and increase revenues by an incremental
$3.75 billion
through 2020 is reasonable. From Fitch's perspective CBS's core
businesses are
strong and position the company to successfully execute on its
revenue growth
initiatives. This anticipated revenue growth will serve to
further diversify the
company's revenue base and de-risk its business model.
Exposure to Cyclical Advertising Revenues: Rating concerns
include an
above-average exposure to cyclical advertising revenue and the
company's
capacity to adapt to ever-changing media consumption patterns,
emerging
distribution platforms, and technology evolution - all of which
will drive
audience fragmentation and disrupt traditional media models.
Additional concerns
center on the company's ability to balance escalating
programming expense and
production costs with the requirement to consistently deliver
programs that
drive incremental share of an increasingly fragmented viewing
audience while
maintaining or expanding operating margins.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CBS benefits from its strong portfolio of assets including the
CBS Television
Network, the Showtime Networks, and CBS Sports Network.
Additionally, CBS
benefits from its high proportion of originally produced
content. The ratings
reflect the progress the company has made in improving revenue
mix by increasing
the amount of recurring and more stable subscription revenues.
While CBS has
decreased the total proportion of revenues that stem from
advertising revenues
to 45% pro forma for the CBS Radio split-off, Fitch notes that
this still
remains high relative to peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--The base case assumes a stable economic and advertising
environment.
--Low- to mid-single-digit growth in CBS' Entertainment segment.
Notably, CBS
does not have the SuperBowl in 2017, which will impact top-line
results.
--Syndication revenues will continue to be variable and
dependent on content
availability. CBS is positioned to capitalize on its strong
position in
first-run syndication (15 of the top 20 syndication shows), a
solid pipeline of
content coming to off-network syndication and incremental demand
for content
from OTT and SVOD providers.
--Cable Network segment revenue growth reflects the stability of
the business
and modest affiliation fee increases. The company's investment
in original
programming supports affiliation fee growth. Fitch anticipates
mid-single-digit
revenue growth.
--Publishing revenues decline modestly in the base case
reflecting the ongoing
impact of digital migration.
--Local Broadcasting segment again incorporates a stable
economic and
advertising environment as well as the typical political
advertising cycle.
Additionally, the segment will benefit from growing
retransmission consent
revenues. Year-over-year comparisons in 2017 are impacted by the
planned
split-off of CBS Radio and subsequent merger with Entercom which
is anticipated
to be completed in second-half 2017.
--From a margin perspective, the base case assumes modest margin
expansion
within the Entertainment segment reflecting growth in
higher-margin syndication
and OTT and SVOD revenues. This is offset by higher content and
programming
costs.
--Cable Network margins are pressured due to increasing
programming costs due to
higher investment in original programming although this is
offset by benefits
from new distribution windows.
--Publishing margins increases modestly to reflect changing
revenue mix to
higher margin digital sales.
--Local Broadcast margins move in tandem with the political
cycle.
--All debt is refinanced at maturity. Fitch expects free cash
flow to continue
to be dedicated to share repurchases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action would likely coincide with CBS adopting a
more
conservative financial policy highlighted by a gross leverage
target of 2.25x or
lower. Moreover, Fitch needs to observe meaningful progress in
CBS's efforts to
transform its revenue mix and reduce its reliance on cyclical
advertising
revenues. Meanwhile, CBS will need to demonstrate that its
operating profile can
sustain itself amid ongoing competitive pressures, changing
media consumption
patterns and evolving technology platforms.
Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with
discretionary actions
of CBS management including, but not limited to, the company
adopting a more
aggressive financial strategy which increases leverage beyond 3x
or event-driven
merger and acquisition activity that drives leverage beyond 3.5x
in the absence
of a creditable deleveraging plan.
Additionally, negative rating actions could result should Fitch
begin to observe
a negative impact from alternative content distribution
platforms and other
forms of entertainment that is significantly larger than our
expectations. Other
negative triggers include a weakening of the company's
television studio's
ability to produce desired television content, or secure
programming on its
television networks that consistently delivers viewing audience
and related
advertising revenues.
LIQUIDITY
The operating leverage inherent in CBS's business along with
modest capital
intensity enables the company to generate meaningful levels of
FCF and provides
the company with substantial financial flexibility. CBS
generated approximately
$732 million of FCF from continuing operations (defined as cash
flow from
continuing operations less capital expenditures and dividends),
during the LTM
period ended March 31, 2017, which follows $970 million of FCF
generation during
the year ended Dec. 31, 2016. Notably, CBS made a $100 million
discretionary
pension contribution in first quarter 2017 which weighed on FCF
for the LTM
period. Going forward, Fitch anticipates that the company will
consistently
generate consolidated FCF in excess of $1.2 billion providing
CBS with adequate
flexibility with in the current ratings to accommodate its
capital allocation
policy.
CBS's liquidity position is strong and supported by $163 million
of cash on hand
as of March 31, 2017, $2.5 billion in available credit
facilities (substantially
all of which was available as of March 30, 2017, and expected
FCF generation.
CBS's revolver commitment expires on June 9, 2021. Scheduled
maturities are
well-laddered and manageable considering expected FCF
generation, reliable
market access and backup liquidity. Approximately 20% of the
company's debt
outstanding as of March 31, 2017 is scheduled to mature over the
next five
years, including $400 million in 2017, $300 million in 2018,
$600 million in
2019, and $500 million in 2020.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
CBS Corporation (CBS)
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial Paper at 'F2'.
CBS Broadcasting, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB'.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
fillings of this issuer.
For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the
supervisory analyst named
above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the
principal analyst
is deemed to be the secondary
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
