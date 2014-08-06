(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Construction Bank
(Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia; A/Stable) USD5bn
medium-term note (MTN)
programme Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings of 'A' and 'F1'
respectively. At the
same time, Fitch has assigned CCB Asia's Basel III-compliant
Tier 2 subordinated
note an expected 'A-(EXP)' rating.
Obligations under the MTN programme will be rated on a
case-by-case basis in
accordance with published criteria and after taking into
consideration
individual terms and conditions of those notes. However, Fitch
reserves the
right to not rate certain instruments issued under the
programme, such as
dual-currency notes and market-linked instruments. The notes in
the programme
will be issued by CCB Asia and may be denominated in any
currency or be of any
tenor. The proceeds will be used for its funding and general
corporate purposes.
CCB Asia's Basel III-compliant, direct, unconditional, unsecured
and
subordinated notes will be denominated in US dollars and will be
issued under
its USD5bn MTN programme. CCB Asia expects the issue to be up to
benchmark size,
and it will use the proceeds to strengthen its capitalisation
for future
business growth. The notes will be callable by CCB Asia after
five-and-a-half
years.
The subordinated notes include a non-viability trigger clause
and will qualify
as Tier 2 capital for the bank under the Banking (Capital) Rules
of Hong Kong
upon approval from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).
Since the notes do
not include a non-viability trigger clause under China's Capital
Rules for
Commercial Banks, the notes do not qualify as capital for the
bank's parent
China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB; A/Stable) on a
consolidated basis.
The final rating of the subordinated notes is contingent on the
receipt of the
final documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MTN Programme
The MTN programme is rated at the same level as CCB Asia's
Long-Term and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A' and 'F1'
respectively, as senior
notes issued under the programme will represent direct,
unconditional,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of CCB Asia. Such
obligations will rank
pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of CCB Asia. The MTN programme is listed on the Hong
Kong Stock
Exchange.
CCB Asia's IDRs are equalised with its parent's IDRs, reflecting
Fitch's
expectation that the extremely high probability of support from
the Chinese
government for CCB would pass through to CCB Asia, given its
strategic
importance to CCB, if required.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated Notes
Fitch rates the notes one notch below CCB Asia's IDR of 'A' to
reflect their
below-average recovery prospect relative to senior unsecured
instruments given
their subordination and partial write-down feature. For the
purposes of rating
these notes, the IDR is considered the point that best reflects
the risk of CCB
Asia triggering a non-viability event. The notes will not be
mandatorily
written-down in full should CCB Asia become non-viable, but
nevertheless they
can be written-down in full or in part if the HKMA considers
this step necessary
to maintain the bank's viability.
The use of CCB Asia's and CCB's support-driven IDRs as anchor
ratings reflect
the agency's view that both entities will ultimately receive
support, if needed,
from the Chinese authorities, which are the majority owners of
CCB.
Fitch believes the risk of non-performance by the notes is
adequately reflected
in the anchor rating and no incremental notching is required.
Under Fitch's
methodology the instrument does not qualify for any equity
credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - MTN Programme, Subordinated Notes
Any changes to the ratings of the MTN programme and subordinated
notes will be
directly correlated to changes in the IDRs of CCB Asia, which in
turn will
reflect any change in the propensity or ability of CCB to extend
extraordinary
support in a timely manner. In addition, CCB's IDRs are
sensitive to any shift
in the Chinese government's propensity or ability to support CCB
in a timely
manner.
The other ratings of CCB Asia are unaffected by this action, and
are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F1'
Support Rating: '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+8610 8517 2135
Tertiary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
