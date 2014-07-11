(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned
China-based CDB
Leasing Co., Ltd (CLC) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'A+' and a
Short-Term IDR of 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable.
CLC has been a subsidiary of China Development Bank (CDB;
A+/Stable) since 2008
and the bank owned 88.95% of CLC's shares at the end of 2013.
CLC is highly
integrated with CDB and is a core subsidiary providing leasing
services to the
bank's customers. CDB is the largest of China's policy banks,
playing a key role
in financing infrastructure and pillar industries, as well as in
China's global
expansion strategy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Long-Term IDR of 'A+' reflects our view of an extremely high
probability of
support from CDB, as a result of CLC's strategic importance and
close linkage to
the bank. CLC provides leasing services to CDB's customers as a
core
complementary product and shares a risk management system with
the bank. CLC
shares CDB's brand name and enjoys strong synergies with the
bank.
CDB has strong oversight over the company's strategy and
financial plans. In
addition, the appointment of CLC's key personnel must be
approved by the bank,
and four of CLC's five board members are appointed by CDB.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) announced new
regulations for
financial leasing companies in March 2014. The regulations
require the founder
of the companies to commit liquidity and capital support when
necessary in the
companies' articles of association, which legally obliges CDB to
provide support
to CLC. Fitch expects CLC to revise its articles of association
to reflect the
new obligations in 2014.
CLC is relatively small compared with CDB; at end-2013, CLC only
accounted for
1.7% of CDB's total assets and its contribution to CDB's net
profit in 2013 was
merely 2.4%. However, we expect CDB to remain the majority
shareholder as CLC
will continue to be strategically important for and highly
integrated into CDB's
operations.
CDB's Long-Term IDR of 'A+' is driven by support from the China
sovereign and is
equal to the sovereign rating. Given CLC's strategic importance
to and strong
linkage with CDB, as well as its leading position in China's
leasing industry,
we expect sovereign support to be passed down to CLC through
CDB, if needed.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that CLC's strategic
importance to
and close operational linkage with CDB will not change
materially over the
rating horizon. Thus, the outlook is consistent with the Stable
Outlook on CDB's
ratings.
CLC was established in 1984 and is a leading leasing company in
China with total
assets of CNY142.4bn and 14% of market share by total assets at
end-2013. It
leverages on CDB's strong brand name and network to expand its
business. CLC's
revenue related to finance leases and operating leases accounted
for 57% and
38%, respectively, of total revenue in 2013. The company has 71%
of its lease
assets located in mainland China.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CLC's rating is sensitive to any signs of decreasing probability
of support,
which will lead to a downgrade of CLC's ratings. Any change in
CDB's rating,
which reflects any shift in the perceived willingness or ability
of China's
government to support CDB in a full and timely manner, is likely
to affect CLC's
rating in the same magnitude.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 81757601
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2135
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies", dated 10
August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.