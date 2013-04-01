(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+'
senior secured
rating to Charter Communications Operating, LLC's (CCO) proposed
seven-year,
$1.5 billion term loan E. Proceeds from the term loan, along
with a draw from
CCO's revolver are expected to be used to fund the previously
announced $1.625
billion acquisition of Bresnan Broadband Holdings, LLC
(Bresnan). CCO is an
indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Charter Communications, Inc.
(Charter). As
of Dec. 31, 2012, Charter had approximately $12.9 billion of
debt (principal
value) outstanding including $3.3 billion of senior secured
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--The terms and conditions of term loan E are substantially
similar to the
existing senior secured credit facility;
--Charter's target leverage ratio remains between 4x and 4.5x;
--Acquisition of Bresnan is neutral to Charter's ratings;
--Bresnan acquisition fits strategically and will not generate
meaningful cost
synergies or present integration risks;
--Expected improvement in Charter's credit profile likely
delayed by Bresnan
acquisition.
Fitch's ratings incorporate Charter's pending acquisition of
Bresnan Broadband
Holdings, LLC for $1.625 billion in cash. Fitch anticipates the
debt-funded
acquisition will modestly increase Charter's leverage; however,
leverage will
remain within Fitch's expectations for the rating. Charter's
leverage will
increase to approximately 5.0x on a pro forma basis as of the
latest 12 months
(LTM) ending Dec. 31, 2012 after giving consideration for the
incremental debt
associated with the proposed transaction and Bresnan's EBITDA
generation.
Actual leverage as of Dec. 31, 2012 was 4.75x.
Charter's capital structure and financial strategy remains
consistent and
centers on simplifying its debt structure, and extending its
maturity profile
while reducing leverage to its target range of 4x to 4.5x. Pro
forma leverage
remains outside the company's target at 5.0x for the LTM period
ended Dec. 31,
2012. The incremental debt associated with the acquisition will
slow the pace
of expected improvement of Charter's credit profile during 2013.
Fitch now
anticipates Charter's leverage will remain close to 5x at the
end of 2013 before
declining somewhat to 4.6x by the end of 2014.
Bresnan operates cable systems in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and
Utah passing
approximately 666,000 homes. The acquisition is in line with
Charter's strategy
to provide service in largely secondary and rural markets.
However, Bresnan's
cable service area does not complement Charter's existing
service footprint so
the acquisition will not generate any meaningful operational
synergies (outside
of programming cost savings) or create integration risks. From
Fitch's
perspective Bresnan has a relatively strong operating profile.
Bresnan's
service penetration rates, revenue and EBITDA growth metrics are
stronger than
Charter's.
Fitch believes that Charter has sufficient capacity within the
current ratings
to accommodate changes to the company's operating strategy and
plans to maintain
a higher level of capital expenditures (relative to historical
norms and peer
comparisons). In Fitch's opinion, the strategy shift along with
higher level of
capital expenditures will lead to a stronger overall competitive
position. The
changes to Charter's operating strategy support the company's
overall strategic
objectives, and set the foundation for sustainable growth while
creating more
efficient operating profile. However, Fitch expects the
strategy will hinder
free cash flow (FCF) generation and strain EBITDA margins during
2013, limiting
overall financial flexibility and slowing the company's progress
to achieving
its leverage target. In the short term, Fitch believes that
customer
connections, revenue and expense metrics will be negatively
affected.
Charter generated approximately $131 million of FCF during the
year ended 2012,
down markedly from the $426 million of FCF produced during the
year ended 2011.
Charter's more viable capital structure has positioned the
company to generate
positive FCF. However, Fitch expects FCF generation during 2013
will suffer
from the effects of lower operating margin and higher capital
intensity.
Capital expenditures during 2012 increased 33% relative to last
year to
approximately $1.8 billion representing 23% of revenues. Fitch
believes capital
intensity will remain elevated during 2013 and 2014. Fitch
anticipates Charter
will generate between $250 million and $300 million of FCF
during 2013 and
produce between $450 million to $500 million during 2014 when
stronger margins
return.
Rating concerns center on Charter's elevated financial leverage
(relative to
other large cable MSOs), along with a comparatively weaker
subscriber clustering
and operating profile. Moreover, Charter's ability to adapt to
the evolving
operating environment while maintaining its competitive position
given the
challenging competitive environment and weak housing and
employment trends
remains a key consideration.
Charter's liquidity position is adequate given the current
rating and is
supported by cash on hand, borrowing capacity from CCO's $1.15
billion revolver
(approximately $960 million was available as of Dec. 31, 2012
and $835 million
adjusted for the Bresnan acquisition) and expected FCF
generation. Charter's
revolver commitment expires on April 11, 2017.
Charter has successfully extended its maturity profile, as only
5.9% of
outstanding debt as of Dec. 31, 2012 is scheduled to mature
before 2016,
including $260 million and $411 million during 2013 and 2014,
respectively.
Previous capital market activity addressed the refinancing risk
related to 2016
scheduled maturities. Pro forma for CCO Holdings, LLC issuance
in February
2013, 2016 scheduled maturity is reduced to approximately $591
million from $1.6
billion as of Dec. 31, 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
--Positive rating actions would be contemplated as leverage
declines below 4.5x;
--The company demonstrates progress in closing gaps relative to
its industry
peers on service penetration rates and strategic bandwidth
initiatives;
--Operating profile strengthens as the company captures
sustainable revenue and
cash flow growth envisioned when implementing the current
operating strategy.
--Fitch believes negative rating actions would likely coincide
with a leveraging
transaction that increases leverage beyond 5.5x in the absence
of a credible
deleveraging plan;
--Adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy;
--A perceived weakening of Charter's competitive position or
failure of the
current operating strategy to produce sustainable revenue and
cash flow growth
along with strengthening operating margins.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
John Culver
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug.8, 2012);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (Fitch's Approach to
Rating Entities
Within a Corporate Group Structure)' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Rating Telecom Companies' (Aug. 9, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.