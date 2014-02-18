(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based China
Construction Bank (Russia) Limited a Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CCB (Russia) Ltd.'s IDRs and National Long-term Rating reflect
the high
probability that the bank will receive support, if needed, from
its parent,
China Construction Bank Corporation (CCBC, A/Stable). Fitch's
view on the high
propensity of the parent bank to provide support to CCB (Russia)
Ltd. takes into
account the full ownership, common branding, high level of
integration and low
cost of potential support given CCB (Russia) Ltd.'s small size
relative to the
parent.
Fitch classifies CCB (Russia) Ltd. as a 'strategically
important' subsidiary for
CCBC due to the strong integration (centralised credit approval
processes,
limits setting, etc.) and the high reputational risks for the
parent in case of
CCB (Russia) Ltd.'s default. However, as the subsidiary
currently has a limited
impact on the group's performance (comprising less than 0.1% of
consolidated
assets) and CCBC's focus on the Russian market is currently
limited, CCB
(Russia) Ltd.'s IDRs are notched down twice from its parent.
Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to CCB (Russia) Ltd.
due to its quite
narrow franchise and limited track record, the high level of
management and
operational integration with the parent bank and significant
reliance on parent
funding.
CCB (Russia) Ltd. was founded by CCBC in March 2013. The bank
has a small
balance sheet (RUB6.4bn at end-2013), of which one-third
comprises liquid
assets, with the loan book (dominated by lower-risk, large
Russian companies
from the energy and financial sectors) making up 62% of total
assets. A high 76%
of total funding is from the parent bank, although the plan is
to diversify this
by increasing local funding, including bond issuance. The
business is expected
to mostly grow organically with a focus on the group's global
clients in Russia,
lower-risk Russian companies with strong shareholders, and
Russian companies
with links to the Chinese economy. The parent bank is committed
to providing
equity to support capitalisaiton - the regulatory N1 ratio was a
healthy 77% at
1 February 2014 - if growth outpaces earnings retention.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CCB (Russia) Ltd.'s IDRs could be downgraded if (i) the Russian
Country Ceiling
and sovereign ratings were downgraded; (ii) the parent bank is
downgraded; (iii)
the parent bank sells its Russian subsidiary to a financially
weaker owner; or
(iv) Fitch changes its view of the willingness of the parent to
support its
subsidiary. However, Fitch does not currently expect any of
these scenarios.
An upgrade of CCB (Russia) Ltd.'s ratings would require an
upgrade of both the
Russian Country Ceiling and the parent bank's rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR assigned at ' F2'
Long-term local currency IDR assigned at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating assigned at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 2409
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
