(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based China Construction Bank (Russia) Limited a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS CCB (Russia) Ltd.'s IDRs and National Long-term Rating reflect the high probability that the bank will receive support, if needed, from its parent, China Construction Bank Corporation (CCBC, A/Stable). Fitch's view on the high propensity of the parent bank to provide support to CCB (Russia) Ltd. takes into account the full ownership, common branding, high level of integration and low cost of potential support given CCB (Russia) Ltd.'s small size relative to the parent. Fitch classifies CCB (Russia) Ltd. as a 'strategically important' subsidiary for CCBC due to the strong integration (centralised credit approval processes, limits setting, etc.) and the high reputational risks for the parent in case of CCB (Russia) Ltd.'s default. However, as the subsidiary currently has a limited impact on the group's performance (comprising less than 0.1% of consolidated assets) and CCBC's focus on the Russian market is currently limited, CCB (Russia) Ltd.'s IDRs are notched down twice from its parent. Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to CCB (Russia) Ltd. due to its quite narrow franchise and limited track record, the high level of management and operational integration with the parent bank and significant reliance on parent funding. CCB (Russia) Ltd. was founded by CCBC in March 2013. The bank has a small balance sheet (RUB6.4bn at end-2013), of which one-third comprises liquid assets, with the loan book (dominated by lower-risk, large Russian companies from the energy and financial sectors) making up 62% of total assets. A high 76% of total funding is from the parent bank, although the plan is to diversify this by increasing local funding, including bond issuance. The business is expected to mostly grow organically with a focus on the group's global clients in Russia, lower-risk Russian companies with strong shareholders, and Russian companies with links to the Chinese economy. The parent bank is committed to providing equity to support capitalisaiton - the regulatory N1 ratio was a healthy 77% at 1 February 2014 - if growth outpaces earnings retention. RATING SENSITIVITIES CCB (Russia) Ltd.'s IDRs could be downgraded if (i) the Russian Country Ceiling and sovereign ratings were downgraded; (ii) the parent bank is downgraded; (iii) the parent bank sells its Russian subsidiary to a financially weaker owner; or (iv) Fitch changes its view of the willingness of the parent to support its subsidiary. However, Fitch does not currently expect any of these scenarios. An upgrade of CCB (Russia) Ltd.'s ratings would require an upgrade of both the Russian Country Ceiling and the parent bank's rating. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR assigned at ' F2' Long-term local currency IDR assigned at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating assigned at '2' 