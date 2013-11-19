(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Overseas Grand
Oceans Group Ltd's (COGO) proposed USD notes an expected rating
of 'BBB(EXP).
The Chinese homebuilder's proposed bonds are rated at the same
level as COGO's
senior unsecured rating as they represent direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the company. The final ratings are
contingent upon
the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
COGO's rating is based on a top-down approach ; it is one notch
down from its
parent China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI; 'BBB+').
The standalone
profile of COGO is in the 'BB' rating category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Benefits and Support from parent: COLI, one of the largest and
most profitable
homebuilders in China, is the major shareholder of COGO with a
38% stake. COLI
focuses on Tier 1 and 2 cities whereas COGO focuses on Tier 3
cities. COGO is
of long-term strategic importance to COLI as it is the only
entity through which
the group is expanding in Tier 3 cities. The two companies are
integrated,
sharing senior and operational management as well as brand
names, market
intelligence and management systems.
Focus On Tier 3 Cities: Tier 3 cities are regional economic
centres or cities
with strong growth potential. Continued urbanisation will
support COGO's growth
in these cities. The GDP of the Tier 3 cities that COGO operates
in is expected
to expand by 12% in 2013, compared with the 7.5% growth for the
whole of China.
COGO commanded the top position in sales in five Tier 3 cities
in H113.
Nevertheless, COGO's standalone 'BB' credit profile is limited
by its relatively
small scale, short track record of around three years in Tier 3
cities and
weaker margins reflecting the low average selling price (ASP) in
Tier 3 cities .
Strong Execution Capabilities: Since 2010, COLI has transferred
more than 142
professionals to COGO to improve the operational and execution
capabilities of
the subsidiary. COGO has demonstrated strong execution and asset
turnover, with
the ratio of contracted sales to total debt at 1.9x in 2011 and
2012. Fitch
expects COGO to continue this trend in the medium term. COGO's
operational model
is to start construction in 100 days and start pre-sales in 200
days, and in the
past three years, it has managed to sell 86.5% of its projects
by the time they
are completed.
Capital Structure Improvement: COGO's funding costs decreased
from 5.66% in
December 2010 to 4.70% in H113. With the help of its parent,
COGO has
established strategic partnerships with major commercial banks
that ensure COGO
will have access to sufficient credit facilities. COGO also
coordinates with
COLI on its treasury functions and shares both domestic and
offshore banking
relationships with COLI.
Strong Brand Name: "China Overseas Property" has nearly 30 years
of history and
has been a leading brand in the industry. In cities where COGO
operates, the
brand premium gives it a 6%-20% boost in its average selling
prices compared
with similar products in the area. COGO can also use the China
Overseas Property
Club of customers who have previously purchased its homes to
broaden its
customer network, enhance current customer relationships, and
develop a mid- and
high-end client base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is unlikely without evidence of stronger
contractual
linkage between COLI and COGO.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Weakening of strategic, operational or ownership linkages
between COLI and
COGO
- Lack of support from COLI in the event of sustained weakening
of COGO's
operational, financial and liquidity positions
- Negative rating action on COLI
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
