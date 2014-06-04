(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd.'s (COLI; BBB+/Stable) proposed US dollar notes
an expected
rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The proposed notes would be issued by
China Overseas
Finance (Cayman) VI Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of COLI.
The notes are
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by COLI.
The bonds are rated at the same level as COLI's Issuer Default
Rating as they
represent direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company. The
final rating is
contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
Leading Homebuilder: COLI has been one of the top homebuilders
in China since it
started operations in 1984. It has consistently generated high
profit margins -
EBITDA margin of 30% in 2013 - that reflect its premium prices
and effective
cost management. Its strong brand is supported by its nationwide
presence and
focus on first-time homebuyers and "upgraders" who seek better
homes than their
existing residences. COLI ranked among the top three largest
home sellers in 10
major cities in 2013.
Slower Contracted Sales Growth: COLI expects contracted sales in
2014 of
HKD140bn, unchanged from 2013, when its contracted sales rose
66%. This is due
to the strong growth in the whole property market in 2013,
resulting in a higher
base of comparison. COLI's background as a construction company
gives it
valuable insight into construction costs, leading to
higher-quality products and
stronger pricing power. COLI will continue to use its brand
reputation, and
focus on first-time homebuyers and upgraders who demand better
quality at
affordable prices. We expect this strategy to help COLI to meet
its 20% net
profit growth target in 2014.
Well-Established Track Record: COLI has established itself as a
nationwide
homebuilder with operations around the Pearl River Delta,
Yangtze River Delta,
Bohai Rim, and the northern and western regions. It has
displayed resilience
through several industry downturns during its 29-year operating
history, with
high profitability relative to its peers and broad funding
diversity.
Diversified Funding Enhances Liquidity: COLI also has one of the
lowest
borrowing costs among homebuilders. Its weighted average
borrowing cost was at
3.7% in 2013. Its low funding costs are the result of access to
the offshore
bond and loan markets, and its state-owned enterprise (SOE)
status, which aids
access to domestic funding. COLI continues to maintain a strong
liquidity
position and had HKD9.6bn in undrawn committed bank facilities
and cash balance
of HKD25.3bn at end-March 2013.
Outlook Stable: Fitch expects that COLI will maintain its
leadership position in
the Chinese residential homebuilding market, with a clear focus
on first-time
homebuyers and upgraders; leverage its operational and financial
flexibility;
and continue to grow at a moderate pace in the highly
competitive and cyclical
Chinese property market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales; or
- Decline in EBITDA margin to below 25%; or
-Deterioration in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over
a sustained
period (2013: 23%); or
- Significant change from its current focus on first-time
homebuyers and
upgraders.
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12 to 18 months
due to the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks
in the Chinese
property sector.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 5 August 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
"Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.