HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned China
Resources Land Ltd (CR Land) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+'
and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also
assigned CR Land's US dollar medium-term note programme a 'BBB+'
rating.
CR Land's ratings are supported by its business model of
maximising operating
cash flow from its development properties to support the
expansion of its
investment property portfolio. CR Land enters major Tier-2
cities in China
selectively, in line with its model of operating investment
properties in prime
locations nationwide. CR Land's strategy fits into its parent
China Resources
(Holdings) Company Limited's (CRH) aim to be an influential
conglomerate that
taps China's growing affluence.
The medium-term note programme is rated at the same level as CR
Land's senior
unsecured rating because the notes are direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of the company There is no assurance that
notes issued
under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the
rating assigned to a
specific issue will be the same as that of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Cash from Development: Fitch expects CR Land to generate
positive cash
flow from operations (CFO) as the company shifts its development
property
strategy to focus on stability and profitability instead of high
growth. CR Land
generated HKD8.7bn in CFO in 1H13, continuing the positive trend
set in 2012 and
reversing from 2011's negative CFO. The company likely generated
positive CFO in
2H13 when it had contracted sales of CNY32.6bn, around the same
level as the
CNY33.7bn in 1H13, even as land acquisitions likely fell in 2H13
from the
CNY20.4bn in 1H13.
CR Land's contracted sales had a 44% compounded annual growth
rate for 2011 and
2013, but the company aims to move towards maximising cash
generation with
projects in higher-tier cities or in city centres that enjoy
both strong demand
and firm pricing. This is reflected in the higher land cost of
CNY5,122 per
square metre (sqm) for new land acquired in 1H13, compared with
CNY2,283 per sqm
for land acquired between 2010 and 2012.
High-Yielding Investment Properties: CR Land's investment
properties are in
prime locations in China's Tier 1 and wealthier Tier 2 cities.
CR Land maintains
an 80/20 split between retail and office by rental income. The
strength of this
portfolio is seen in the net rental yield of 4.9% that it
fetched in 1H13,
higher than the average of 3.5% among large Hong Kong and
Chinese property
investment companies. CR Land's strong reputation in investment
properties helps
to support sales of its development properties that are linked
to its investment
property projects.
Parental Assistance: CR Land's business profile is strengthened
by the
operational benefits it enjoys as a core subsidiary of CRH. CRH
supports CR Land
in preparing prime land and large parcel lands for eventual
injection into CR
Land for development. These additional land parcels augment CR
Land's own
existing land bank. CR Land has an edge in securing prime land
in new cities
given state-owned CRH's government linkage as well as its proven
track record in
developing city centre commercial property projects. CR Land
also enjoys lower
funding costs from borrowings with affiliated companies.
Financial Headroom Supports Expansion: Fitch has focused on
investment property
credit metrics in its analysis as CR Land's development property
business is
moving into a stable state. The agency allocates all cash and
debt supporting
30% of properties under development (net of presales proceeds)
to the
development business, in-line with the trends for large Chinese
homebuilders.
Residual debt is then allocated to the investment business. With
this
adjustment, the key measure used to assess CR Land's development
business is the
churn rate as measured by contracted sales/ gross debt of the
development
business. This ratio has been improving, rising to 1.7x in 1H13
from 1.2x in
2012 and 1.0x in 2011.
For its investment property business, leverage, as measured by
debt/recurring
EBITDA for the segment, stood at 3.7x (annualised) in 1H13 and
EBIT net interest
cover (NIC) was 6.5x. These ratios are comparable to similarly
or higher rated
Hong Kong property investment companies. CR Land is making heavy
investments
that will more than double its investment property assets over
the next three
years. As a result, CR Land's credit metrics are likely to
weaken, although they
would still remain healthy with EBIT NIC for investment property
trending
towards 3.0x and leverage heading towards 7.0x.
Rapid Expansion Constrains Ratings: CR Land's high capex is
partially debt
funded and the resulting higher leverage is a rating concern.
Fitch expects CR
Land to open an average of seven new investment property
projects or an
equivalent GFA of almost 900,000 sqm per year between 2014 and
2016. This
compares with its existing GFA of 2.3m sqm as of end-1H13. The
agency projects
that a constant increase of more than 20% in newly added GFA
will create
pressure on CR Land's credit metrics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Positive rating action is unlikely in the next 12 to
18 months but
stabilisation of the investment property operation at a
substantially larger
scale may lead to positive rating action.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- investment property debt/recurring EBITDA sustained above
7.0x;
- investment property EBIT NIC sustained below 2.5x;
- contracted sales/development properties gross debt sustained
below 1.8x;
- sustained negative CFO
