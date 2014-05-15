(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned China Resources
Land Ltd's (CR Land; BBB+/Stable) USD350m 4.375% senior unsecured notes a final
'BBB+' rating. The notes will be issued under its USD2bn medium-term note
programme and will be consolidated with the USD450m 4.375% notes due 2019 issued
on 27 February 2014 to form a single series.
The notes are rated at the same level as CR Land's senior unsecured rating
because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations
of the company. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned
on 8 May 2014 and follow the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
CR Land's ratings are supported by its business model of maximising operating
cash flow from its development properties to support the expansion of its
investment property portfolio. CR Land enters major Tier-2 cities in China
selectively, in line with its model of operating investment properties in prime
locations nationwide. CR Land's strategy fits into its parent China Resources
(Holdings) Company Limited's (CRH) aim to be an influential conglomerate that
taps China's growing affluence.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Cash from Development: Fitch expects CR Land to generate positive cash
flow from operations (CFO) as the company shifts its development property
strategy to focus on stability and profitability instead of high growth. CR Land
generated HKD16.2bn in CFO in 2013, continuing the positive trend set in 2012
and reversing from 2011's negative CFO.
CR Land's contracted sales had a 44% compounded annual growth rate for 2010 to
2013, but the company aims to move towards maximising cash generation with
projects in higher-tier cities or in city centres that enjoy both strong demand
and firm pricing. This is reflected in the higher land cost of CNY3,914 per
square metre (sqm) for new land acquired from the beginning of 2013 to the end
of February 2014, compared with CNY2,283 per sqm for land acquired between 2010
and 2012.
High-Yielding Investment Properties: CR Land's investment properties are in
prime locations in China's Tier 1 and wealthier Tier 2 cities. CR Land maintains
an 80/20 split between retail and office by rental income. The strength of this
portfolio is seen in the net rental yield of 5.5% that it fetched in 2013,
higher than the average of 3.5% among large Hong Kong and Chinese property
investment companies. CR Land's strong reputation in investment properties helps
to support sales of its development properties that are linked to its investment
property projects.
Parental Assistance: CR Land's business profile is strengthened by the
operational benefits it enjoys as a core subsidiary of CRH. CRH supports CR Land
in preparing prime land and large parcel lands for eventual injection into CR
Land for development. These additional land parcels augment CR Land's own
existing land bank. CR Land has an edge in securing prime land in new cities
given state-owned CRH's government linkage as well as its proven track record in
developing city centre commercial property projects. CR Land also enjoys lower
funding costs from borrowings with affiliated companies.
Financial Headroom Supports Expansion: Fitch has focused on investment property
credit metrics in its analysis as CR Land's development property business is
moving into a stable state. The agency allocates all cash and debt supporting
30% of properties under development (net of presales proceeds) to the
development business, in line with the trends for large Chinese homebuilders.
Residual debt is then allocated to the investment business. With this
adjustment, the key measure used to assess CR Land's development business is the
churn rate as measured by contracted sales/ gross debt of the development
business. This ratio has been improving, rising to 1.4x in 2013 from 1.2x in
2012 and 1.0x in 2011.
For its investment property business segment, leverage, as measured by net
debt/recurring EBITDA, stood at 1.0x at end-2013 and EBIT net interest cover
(NIC) was 3.8x after adjusting for a development business churn rate of 1.8x.
These ratios are comparable to similarly or higher rated Hong Kong property
investment companies. CR Land is making heavy investments that will more than
double its investment property assets over the next three years. As a result, CR
Land's credit metrics are likely to weaken, although they would still remain
healthy with EBIT NIC for investment property trending towards 3.0x and leverage
heading towards 7.0x.
Rapid Expansion Constrains Ratings: CR Land's high capex is partly debt funded
and the resulting higher leverage is a rating concern. Fitch expects CR Land to
open an average of seven new investment property projects or an equivalent GFA
of almost 900,000 sqm per year between 2014 and 2016. This compares with its
existing GFA of 2.3m sqm as of end 2013. The agency projects that a constant
increase of more than 20% in newly added GFA will create pressure on CR Land's
credit metrics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Positive rating action is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months but
stabilisation of the investment property operation at a substantially larger
scale may lead to positive rating action.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- investment property debt/recurring EBITDA sustained above 7.0x;
- investment property EBIT NIC sustained below 2.5x;
- contracted sales/development properties gross debt sustained below 1.8x;
- sustained negative CFO