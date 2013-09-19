(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based China Uranium Development Company Limited's
(China Uranium) proposed USD senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'A(EXP)'.
China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGNPC; A+/Stable), China Uranium's 100%
owner, has provided an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee as credit
enhancement to the proposed notes issue.
The expected rating on the proposed notes is at the same level as the senior
unsecured 'A' rating of CGNPC, which is a notch below CGNPC's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A+' given the company's substantial secured and priority
ranking debt. Fitch has aligned the proposed notes' expected rating with that of
CGNPC's senior unsecured rating as the agency considers any claim by note
holders under the guarantee to be subordinated to the secured creditors of
CGNPC.
The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
China Uranium intends to use the note proceeds to develop its Husab uranium mine
in Namibia.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guarantee from CGNPC: CGNPC is providing a full guarantee to the proposed notes
issue, effectively ranking holders of the proposed notes on par with existing
senior unsecured creditors of CGNPC. In Fitch's view, this demonstrates CGNPC's
strong support to China Uranium. CGNPC has also provided guarantees on bank
loans by China Uranium to fund the Husab project. CGNPC has full management
control of China Uranium, which is the only offshore uranium platform in the
Group. Fitch considers the increase in uranium production to support China's
ambitious nuclear generation targets to be an important strategic objective for
both CGNPC and the Chinese government.
Assets Under Development: China Uranium is a mining company with resources in
Namibia and Australia that are under exploration and development. Currently, its
main source of revenue is the trading of uranium, largely sourcing for CGNPC.
The company's green field risk is significant as the Husab project is still at
the construction stage and the company's assets in Australia are all in
exploration stage. Its business profile is constrained by its exposure to green
field projects, and massive capital expenditure in the next few years. The
off-take agreements with CGNPC provide comfort in relation to revenue generation
once the projects successfully move to a production phase in several years'
time.
High quality mines: According to the company, cash operating costs of the Husab
project will be in the second quartile of the global uranium cost curve, which
is positive to future cash flow generation. In terms of reserve size, Husab is
the third largest uranium mine in the world.
Massive upcoming capex: Given limited internal cash generation and the large
development capex, China Uranium's stand-alone financial profile is weak. The
company has secured credit facilities to partly fund the development of the
Husab project, with the balance largely coming from the proposed bond issue.
Fitch expects CGNPC to support the company so that it maintains an adequate
liquidity profile. CGNPC's ratings are closely aligned with the ratings of
People's Republic of China (A+/Stable), given its strategic importance and the
strong tangible support extended to it by the state. For more information on
CGNPC, please refer to its Full Rating Report dated 5 November 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the proposed instrument is tied to the senior unsecured rating of
CGNPC. As such, any action on CGNPC's senior unsecured rating will result in a
similar change to the rating of the proposed notes.