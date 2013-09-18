(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Huaxia Life Insurance Company Limited's (HXLF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Key Rating Drivers The rating reflects HXLF's ongoing new business growth, adequate capitalisation, and sound liquidity. The rating also recognises the company's strong distribution capability and market coverage in universal life products. The company is China's third-largest life insurer in new premiums for universal life products, capturing a market share of about 5.6% for the first seven months of 2013. While sales of wealth management products with higher investment return by banks have partially cannibalised market demand for saving-type policies offered by life insurers in 2012 and H113, HXLF has maintained dynamic growth in new business. Its new business values for H113 reached CNY106m, the same amount it achieved for the whole of FY12. The company's value of in-force business (after the cost of capital) increased to CNY1.48bn at end-H113 from CNY1.06bn at FYE12, reflecting the profitability of the company's life book. HXLF's strong premium growth is underpinned by wide agency coverage and its distribution partnership with several major banks with a wide network of branches. Liquidity of the company is sound as liquid assets (including term deposits) accounted for about 93% of its policyholders' liabilities at end-H113. Offsetting these positive rating attributes includes the company's ongoing operating deficits, consistent demand for capital to support growth, and high concentration on single premium participating and universal life products. The company's growth in H113 mainly came from the sales of single premium universal life policies. Non-recurrent initial outlay costs associated branch expansion, brand development, and setting up of distribution networks have resulted in operating losses at HXLF over the past five years. In view of HXLF's expansion initiatives, operating losses are likely to remain in the coming two to three years. However, Fitch expects that the insurer's expense rates will trend down to a reasonable level as its insurance portfolio further expands. HXLF's risk-based capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's internal model, is adequate and commensurate with the rating after its CNY1.5bn capital injection in Q213. Its solvency ratio stood at 230% at end-H113, well in excess of the 150% benchmark generally required by China Insurance Regulatory Commission and the minimum requirement of 100%. In light of the company's dynamic new business growth, HXLF plans to further inject CNY3.5bn before the end of 2013 to strengthen its solvency position. The capital contribution plan is still subject to the board's final approval. Rating Sensitivities Negative rating triggers include failure to execute its capital injection plan, a reduction in HXLF's statutory solvency ratio to below 200% on a sustained basis, an increase in financial leverage higher than 25% (end-H113: 9%) and a material deterioration in persistency rates and mortality profits. Fitch expects the company to complete the CNY3.5bn capital injection before the end of 2013. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term unless the company is able to consistently record operating profitability, further strengthen its new business margin, and optimise its product mix. 