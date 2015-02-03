(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
property developer
Shimao Property Holdings Limited's (BB+/Stable) proposed US
dollar denominated
seven-year senior unsecured notes an expected rating of
'BB+(EXP)'.
The bonds are rated at the same level as Shimao's senior
unsecured rating as
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company. The final ratings are contingent upon the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Contracted Sales Increased: Despite weak market conditions,
Shimao achieved
CNY70bn of contracted sales in 2014, which is a 5% y-o-y
increase. Fitch
believes the improved internal management through eight key
regions and the
implementation of an SAP IT system allow better day-to-day
management of
regional operations and sales.
Region-focused Player: Shimao has become a leading player in the
Yangtze River
Delta region while maintaining operations across China. Shimao
continued to
focus on key cities such as Hangzhou, Shanghai, Ningbo and the
Jiangsu province,
as well as on tourism properties. These accounted for 83% of
contracted sales in
2013, compared with 64% in 2012. Fitch believes Shimao can
leverage on market
leadership, brand reputation, local know-how and operational
efficiency in these
regions. In 2013, 70% of its 36 million sqm land bank was in the
above cities.
Shift of Product Mix: To improve contracted sales Shimao
adjusted its
residential property development mix to focus on first-time home
buyers and
upgraded the quality of housing stock. Shimao continues to focus
on small- to
medium-sized units of 90 sqm to 140 sqm, which accounted for 75%
to 80% of its
units available for sale in 2012 and 2013.
Stable EBITDA Margins: Shimao had EBITDA margins of 29% for 2012
and 2013. This
is lower than its historical margins of above 30%, as Shimao
shifted its product
mix to first-time buyers and upgraders. However, the current
EBITDA margin of
29% is still higher than its BB-rated peers, which have 20% to
25% EBITDA
margins. Fitch expects Shimao to maintain its EBITDA margin at
around the
current level for the next two years, but it may decline as
competition
intensifies in the sector.
Delivery of Prudent Financial Strategy: During the challenging
operating
environment in 2011, Shimao demonstrated operational flexibility
and prudent
financial management. It slowed down land acquisitions to
conserve cash, and it
was able to depend on strong support from over 10 onshore and
offshore banks,
which continue to support the company. In 2013 and 2014, Shimao
actively managed
its offshore debt maturity profile by refinancing its debt ahead
of maturity.
This has resulted in interest costs falling to around 7.4% in
2013 from over 8%
in 2012. Management's focus on maintaining both ample liquidity
and ready access
to various funding channels further supports its ratings.
Stable Operating Performance: Fitch expects Shimao to maintain a
stable
operating performance and prudent financial policies in the
short to medium
term. A large and well-located land bank of 36 million sqm
across China and its
proven track record in selective expansion in third-tier cities
and tourism
properties also support Shimao's rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-continued weakening of the operating environment, leading to
EBITDA margin
erosion below
20% (26.6% at end-June 2014 and 39.0%at end-2013)
-aggressive debt-funded expansion leading to net
debt-to-inventory sustained
above 40% (38.5% at end-June 2014 and 30.1% at end-2013)
-Contracted sales/gross debt below 1.25x (0.94x at end-June 2014
and 1.3x at
end-2013) on a sustained basis
-Tightening liquidity due to a sustained fall in free cash
flows, or weakened
access to financing channels
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Longer track record of operating as a nationwide developer with
leadership in
multiple cities with a sound financial profile
